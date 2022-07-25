With Jules Kounde reportedly nearing a transfer to Barcelona, Chelsea are said to have blocked negotiations with the Catalan club over moves for Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.

The two clubs have crossed paths in the summer transfer window on several occasions, with Barca landing Raphinha amid interest from Chelsea, while Andreas Christensen swapped Stamford Bridge for Camp Nou after running down his contract.

Ad

Chelsea and Barca have been vying for the signature of Sevilla centre-back Kounde, and though the Blues were seemingly close to signing the Frenchman , it has since emerged that the Spanish club are favourites.

Transfers Chelsea pip Barca to Kounde signing by sending duo to Camp Nou – Paper Round 19/07/2022 AT 22:14

Kounde is said to prefer a move to Barca, who are working on a final bid. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are “tired of waiting for the green light”, with the Premier League club exploring other options – including PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe

Barca’s bid to sign Kounde has led to increased tensions between the club and Chelsea, Sport in Spain reports.

Chelsea are growing “angry” that their reinforcement plans are being impacted by Barca, and have no interest in opening talks over Alonso or Azpilicueta moving to Spain.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has already addressed Azpilicueta’s desire to leave, admitting to being a “little bit” annoyed by Barca’s pursuit of the club captain.

"It's a tough question because I am not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants,” Tuchel said.

"At some point it is about what we want. I just made the comparison about how much we fought for Koulibaly, who is a national team player and roughly the same age.

"He is a hugely important player for Napoli but we have a Spanish international who is the captain at Chelsea. I see him maybe at the same level but Barcelona don't see him on that level. So I am not sure if I want to give him what he wants as he is a huge player.

"We don't think so much about other clubs. The focus is on us and what we need. I said that to him and I say it to you that I understand on a personal and a career level. But I am not only in this role to give him what he wants. I am a manager for Chelsea who wants to do what's best for Chelsea.

"He doesn't like it but he understands. It is tough for him because the other club is permanently on him. On September 1 when things calm down, then he can play on his highest level."

Transfers Chelsea’s Alonso pushing for Barca move, Ziyech could also leave - reports 24/05/2022 AT 12:42