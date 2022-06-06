Liverpool have reportedly rejected an opening bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane.

The 30-year-old forward has been strongly linked with a move away from Anfield this summer as he has just a year left on his contract.

And now Bundesliga champions Bayern have made their initial move with an offer of £25m, according to the Times

The bid consisted of a £21m fee, plus £4m in add-ons, some of which were dependent on Bayern winning the Champions League in the future.

Liverpool apparently “did not entertain the offer” which they believe “hugely undervalues” Mane.

They have also not given Bayern a price at which they would be prepared to sell.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 and has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp, scoring 120 goals in 269 games.

But he is reportedly keen on a new challenge and has been identified as Bayern’s top target this transfer window.

"Like everyone else, I'm on social media and I see the comments. Isn't it between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese that want me to leave Liverpool?” he said.

"I will do what they want. We will see soon! Don't be in a hurry because we'll see this together."

“I think we’ll stop there. Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, we’ll see.”

While Mane looks set to leave Liverpool, the Times say James Milner, 36, is set to sign a new contract and talks with defender Joe Gomez are also being planned.

