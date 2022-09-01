Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is on his way to England to complete a loan move to Liverpool, according to reports.

Multiple reports claim that the Brazilian will board a flight on Thursday to get a deal over the line before the transfer window shuts at 11pm.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted last week that he 'now needs a midfielder’ amid an injury crisis.

Captain Jordan Henderson suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday night's 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle, adding to an already long list of absentees.

Midfielders Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara are also sidelined with issues.

The Daily Mail’s Northern Football Correspondent Dominic King has reported that Liverpool approached Juve for Arthur after midnight, following Henderson’s injury.

The former Barcelona player could go straight into the Reds team for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, despite not making any appearances for Juve so far this season.

Arthur, 26, joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2020, but he has struggled to make an impact in Serie A.

The 22-cap Brazil international had issues with form and fitness in Turin and hasn’t been involved in Massimiliano Allegri’s squad yet this season.

News of his deadline day move to Anfield came as something of a surprise, but Klopp insisted last week that Liverpool won’t make any rash moves in the market.

“Some players are just unavailable, that’s how it is, but if we can do something, and if we will do something, then we are 100 per cent convinced about it,” he said.

“If we are not convinced, then we will not do it. That’s the situation.”

He added: “I’m the one who said we don’t need a midfielder, and now we need a midfielder. You were all right and I was wrong. That is the situation.”

