Liverpool bid for Bennacer

Liverpool have made a bid for AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer, reports the Express newspaper. The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could be availble for a reduced fee, an easier deal to make than Jude Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp’s side need midfield reinforcements as Arthur Melo, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to leave in the summer when their deals are up.

Paper Round’s view: Bennacer is unable to show his talents at the World Cup because his country, Algeria, did not qualify for the tournament in Qatar. Nevertheless he would be a capable replacement but the club would presumably be looking to compete for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham too, given the speculation they have wanted him all season.

Real Madrid want Fernandes

The Mail believes that Spanish champions and Champions League holders Real Madrid want to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who has flourished under new manager Erik ten Hag. However, Real may struggle to convince him to leave given he is often given the captain’s armband when on the pitch, and has a contract that runs for four more years.

Paper Round’s view: Fernandes appears to be content at Manchester United, but that happiness will surely be under threat if the Premier League side fail to properly challenge for trophies next season, at the latest. The 28-year-old has a few more years at the top of his game and as happy as he is at Old Trafford he may want to have a better chance of silverware soon.

Gakpo refuses to comment on United move

Both Real Madrid and Manchester United are keen on Cody Gakpo, but the Netherlands striker is staying focused on international duty, reports the Mirror. Gakpo said: “I am focused on the tournament and want to keep performing well, to keep helping the team. Hopefully when we become world champions we can think about other things. I try to keep focused and the other players don’t really speak about that kind of thing.”

Paper Round’s view: Gakpo does appear to be the breakout star at the Qatar World Cup after a couple of impressive performances at the tournament, and life in the Dutch league means that he is not always able to test himself against the very best players. A move this winter would perhaps cost more than the £30 million or so that was mentioned last summer.

Wolves poised for Acuna move

The Sun believes that Wolves are keen to sign Marcos Acuna from Sevilla this season. The club are prepared to fund a makeover for the team under new manager Jorge Sampaoli, and value the 31-year-old Argentine at £12m. Other Premier League sides may also be keen on the tough left-back, but Wolves’ manager Julen Lopetegui knows him from his time at the club.

Paper Round’s view: At 31, Acuna probably only has a couple of years left at the top of European football but he boasts plenty of experience. For Wolves, who have an uncertain future in terms of ownership and in the Premier League, giving their manager the players he wants could help steady the ship as they make a bid for another year’s survival.

