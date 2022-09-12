Newcastle United have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract until January, with an option to extend his stay until the end of the season.

Karius was Liverpool’s goalkeeper in the 2018 Champions League final and was deemed at fault for two of the goals in their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

When the Reds signed Alisson, Karius was sent on loan to Besiktas for two seasons and spent the 2020-21 campaign at Union Berlin, also on loan.

His contract at Liverpool expired in June earlier this year and has been signed by Newcastle on a free transfer.

“I'm excited,” said Karius. “It's a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn't take me long to make a decision.

"Newcastle have a great coach and play really attractive football. I felt it was the right project for me and I'm excited to work with the coaches and my new teammates."

The announcement comes after Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow was injured in training, so Eddie Howe’s side have moved quickly to add backup for the role.

"We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group,” said Howe.

"He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season."

Newcastle are 11th in the Premier League table, having won just one of their opening seven games in the new season.

They are set to face Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday before the international break.

