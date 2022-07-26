Luis Suarez has revealed he is returning to boyhood club Nacional, 16 years after leaving the Uruguayan outfit for Europe.

The 35-year-old came through Nacional’s academy but left the club in 2006, joining Dutch side Groningen for one season before moving to Ajax.

Ad

An impressive stint at Liverpool followed, and after six decorated seasons at Barcelona he moved to Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Football 'A shame Stevie can't play' - Klopp hoping for Gerrard help in title race 20/05/2022 AT 12:30

The forward helped Atletico win La Liga in 2020-21, scoring 21 goals, but did not have the same impact last season, and was looking for a new club after leaving when his contract ran down.

Aston Villa had been linked with the player, with a Steven Gerrard reunion mooted, while as recently as Tuesday, Marca claimed LAFC and Seattle Sounders were potential options for Suarez.

However, he took to Twitter to announce his Nacional return, saying: “I’ve now reached a pre-agreement to join Nacional, it was impossible for me to say no to this opportunity.

“I hope the final details will be resolved soon in order to complete the deal officially.”

Premier League I think he wants a favour, Stevie lad – The Warm-Up 16/05/2022 AT 05:59