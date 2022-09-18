Huge battle for Skriniar ahead

Milan Skriniar will be in demand this coming summer. The 27-year-old Inter Milan central defender is out of contract at the end of the season and he is targeted by several big European teams. Chelsea, Tottenham and fellow Premier League side Manchester City lead the way, and there is also interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who will be able to make a big offer, reports the Mail.

Paper Round’s view: Skriniar has been attracting interest from almost his first game for Inter years ago, and now he is coming up for grabs on a free, it seems inevitable that the top European sides will take a look. The coronavirus pandemic battered club finances recently, which might explain why no team had been able to prise him away with a huge offer to Inter already.

Jorginho a target for Barcelona

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is out of contract at the end of the season, and the 30-year-old Brazil-born Italian international is attracting interest from Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez may need a replacement for Sergio Busquets, now 35 and coming to the end of his deal. Graham Potter has just been announced as Chelsea’s new boss and the Mirror reports he has a decision to make.

Paper Round’s view: Jorginho is not quite a like-for-like replacement for Busquets but he is about as close as Barcelona could find in terms of quality. If he is also available for nothing then a free transfer would be an affordable way to add Champions League winning experience to their squad, while losing one of the most influential players of their recent years.

Lukaku may go out on another loan to Inter

The Sun claims that Romelu Lukaku could go out on loan again, to his current side Inter Milan. The 29-year-old joined from Chelsea for a season for a £7 million fee, and another year’s loan would cost £9m. That would allow the Italian team to knock a little off any final transfer fee, with Todd Boehly willing to sanction the exit of the Belgian striker.

Paper Round’s view: Lukaku has had one or two good seasons for Inter, but either side of that entered a staggering decline at Manchester United and did not rouse himself at Chelsea for long before deciding he’d had enough. If Inter Milan want to take Lukaku on loan for one season at a time that might protect them from lumbering themselves with player who often appears to lose interest.

Leicester may talk to Frank

Leicester City are considering removing Brendan Rodgers and replacing him with Brentford manager Thomas Frank. Frank took Brentford into the Premier League, while Rodgers has struggled despite early success. The Telegraph believes he could be sacked after a 6-2 defeat for Leicester at the hands of Tottenham on Saturday evening, with Frank on the shortlist.

Paper Round’s view: It is hard to see what the point of waiting was, for Leicester. They sold Wesley Fofana to Chelsea for £80m but did not give Rodgers a great deal of cash to spend in the summer transfer window. This decline appeared to be inevitable, and there is no reason for the club to act like this, because you need to support your manager or get rid of them, not dither.

