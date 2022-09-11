Brighton ready for Caicedo interest

Moises Caicedo could be the next player to follow Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma out of the door to a bigger club at Brighton. The 20-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder has thrived at the south coast club and with Graham Potter now at Chelsea, he could join Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United as potential suitors, and the Mirror think that a new contract offer could be made.

Paper Round’s view: Caicedo would no doubt be tempted by the chance to follow Potter to Chelsea, where the opportunity to probably double his wages and challenge for trophies would be hugely tough to turn down. Given he is so young, perhaps he will be tempted to stay on for at least a couple more years with Brighton, but the game seems to favour ever younger players.

Boehly wants more than Chelsea

Chelsea’s new billionaire owner Todd Boehly already has expansion plans. The Sun claims that the American wants to take stakes in clubs around the world as part of a network for Chelsea, whereby youngsters across the world can be spotted and developed abroad, before they are then given the chance to move to Stamford Bridge and play for the Premier League side.

Paper Round’s view: On the surface, all this makes sense. Smaller clubs are given financial assistance and can perhaps keep younger players than they might normally, and it allows them to plan with long-term support. However there is something quite depressing about clubs being controlled in many ways by what is, in theory, a rival organisation that they may one day play.

Brighton consider Potter replacements

Norwegian coach Kjetil Knutsen and Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi are both targets for Brighton as they hunt for a replacement for Graham Potter. The Telegraph reports that they are looking at candidates following Potter’s exit to Chelsea earlier last week. FK Bodo/Glimt have impressed in Europe in recent years, while De Zerbi was last at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Paper Round’s view: De Zerbi only left Shakhtar due to the war in Ukraine so he is probably keen to get back into work and would be an easy appointment to make on the face of it. FK Bodo/Glimt are unlikely to stand in the way of a bigger club, too, so the most important thing for Brighton is that they make sure they have someone who can take on Potter’s work without too much disruption.

Ancelotti to be offered new deal

Real Madrid are set to offer their current manager Carlo Ancelotti a new deal, after the Italian guided the side to another Champions League and Liga title, and look set to continue their strong performances on the pitch. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that with a harmonious dressing room, and a healthy relationship between Ancelotti and president Florentino Perez, there is no need to change anything.

Paper Round’s view: Before his second time at Real Madrid, Ancelotti’s career flattered to deceive. Yes there were trophies and there was little antipathy for him at any of his previous clubs, but he never won quite as much as might have been expected. At Real his qualities have meshed with a team of superstars as he keeps them happy, buoyant and often brilliant.

