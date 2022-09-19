Man Utd want Ramos

Manchester United are lining up a £25m move for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, The Sun reports . The 21-year-old has already scored eight goals in 12 games this season, prompting United to contact his representatives. He is currently valued at £25m by Benfica, a price United are not willing to go above, while the player wanted by Newcastle during the summer is also being tracked by Bayern Munich.

Paper Round’s view: Do Benfica not know the rule? When United are involved, clubs always seem to up their asking price, so to see a £25m fee next to a player who has started the season in red-hot form is a surprise to say the least – especially when Liverpool paid Benfica a club record for Darwin Nunez not too long ago.

Liverpool keen on Mudryk

Liverpool are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, the Mirror reports . The 21-year-old is one of Ukraine’s best young talents, and having already impressed in the Champions League with two goals and two assists so far – having played RB Leipzig and Celtic – the ‘Ukrainian Neymar’ is once more being linked with a move to the Premier League. Brentford almost signed the player in January, while Arsenal were said to be keen over the summer.

Paper Round’s view: Mudryk perhaps wisely said he was not ready to move to the Premier League earlier in the year, and that is a big decision to make given the money that would have likely been on offer. That appears to have paid off, for now, given his exploits in the Champions League, but it is not surprising to see more clubs next to his name – Liverpool won’t be the last.

Asensio to Barcelona?

Barcelona are exploring the possibility of signing Marco Asensio from rivals Real Madrid, Mundo Deportivo reports . With Asensio’s current deal at Real expiring at the end of the season, January is their last chance to make money from selling the Spaniard. And with players above him in the pecking order, Asensio could be ready to move elsewhere, with Barca said to be keen on a player who they believe has many years left at the top level.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid during the preseason friendly match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Options are difficult if you are at one major Spanish club and thinking of moving elsewhere within the country. Unless you are making the step down, it basically means crossing a divide. Just look how it turned out for Luis Figo, and is even playing out now after Antoine Griezmann returned to Atletico Madrid from Barca… It would be a big move for Asensio, but arguably not a bad one for all parties.

Premier League’s ‘New Deal for Football’

The Telegraph is reporting about the Premier League’s overhaul for financial support handed to lower-league clubs, dubbed the ‘New Deal for Football’, and changes could include FA Cup third and fourth-round replays being scrapped, plus clubs in Europe not having to play that League Cup. The deal is on the agenda this week, but the finer details will remain a secret as the top tier aims to bring in reform and almost certainly alter the parachute payments.

Paper Round’s view: The plans are yet to be finalised, it is important to stress, but no doubt the lower tiers will read everything diligently when presented with the Premier League’s ideas. They would right to be sceptical about any proposals, but so long as financial backing can remain, the prospect of deeper League Cup runs may entice clubs lower down the ladder.

