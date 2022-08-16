Adrien Rabiot’s potential move to Manchester United is now highly unlikely according to multiple reports, with the club now pursuing Real Madrid's Casemiro among other options.

The Red Devils had agreed a fee with Juventus, but were unable to strike the same positive negotiations with the player’s camp after talks broke down over wage demands.

United’s wage offer and Rabiot’s demands are too far apart in their respective valuations, and the deal is now all but off.

A revival in a deal for Rabiot to make a move to Old Trafford cannot be ruled out. The France international’s representative in the negotiations, his mother Veronique, is thought to have requested higher wages which United are not willing to meet.

United were reportedly prepared to offer Rabiot a deal similar to some of their top earners, such as Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen.

The latest development has forced Erik ten Hag to search for alternatives as the club look to sign a top-class midfielder before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

One of those candidates is 30-year-old Real Madrid player Casemiro, according to The Athletic, as well as Brighton's Moises Caicedo, who impressed in the Seagulls’ opening day win at Old Trafford.

The pursuit of Casemiro is deemed a long shot, according to Goal, but United are said to be confident of securing the services of an elite player before the end of the transfer window, and are in the final stages of deciding where their budget will be best spent.

The club have endured their worst start to a league campaign for 101 years, and sit bottom of the Premier League for the first time since 1992.

They lost their opening fixture to Brighton 2-1 at home before suffering a painful 4-0 away defeat to Brentford.

Ten Hag and his players now prepare to host Liverpool on Monday night at Old Trafford, as they look to avoid a third straight defeat.

