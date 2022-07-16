Arsenal are closing in on a deal to make Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko their fifth signing of the summer, according to reports.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that a £30m fee has been agreed "in principle" for the transfer of the 25-year-old Ukrainian international.

The Daily Mail's City beat reporter Jack Gaughan concurred that a deal has been struck, but reports the fee at £35m.

While personal terms are not yet agreed, Zinchenko is in 'advanced talks' with the Gunners, according to the Evening Standard.

Should Zinchenko make the move to the Emirates, he would be the second City player to do so this summer, following the signing of Gabriel Jesus.

Perhaps Zinchenko's greatest attribute is his tactical flexibility. In six years under Pep Guardiola, Zinchenko has made 128 appearances. He played at left-back, left wing-back, central midfield, attacking midfield and defensive midfield positions last season alone. However, Zinchenko was used only sparingly in the Premier League, making just 15 appearances as City won the title.

Zinchenko will provide competition for starting left-back Kieran Tierney and allow Arteta to dispense with some of the lesser options he was forced to rely upon last season.

Arsenal's summer spree would tip over £100m with the acquisition of Zinchenko.

In addition to Jesus, Arteta has added Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, and Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos.

Zinchenko would be the third high-profile departure from Manchester City this summer, following Jesus and new Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling. Having raised significant funds and made space in the squad, Guardiola may be preparing a move for reported left-back target Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Zinchenko could have been signed as an 18-year-old by Arsenal back in 2014 when Arsene Wenger made repeated enquiries for the then-Shaktar Donestsk player, according to his agent.

The Ukrainian had impressed during a UEFA Youth League match against Arsenal, following which Wenger told his agent "I need Zinchenko". [Arsenal] made an offer but there were some problems and then Zinchenko was discovered by a lot of people."

While Arsenal may have missed out on Zinchenko in 2014, it appears as though they will now belatedly get their man.

According to reports, Arsenal switched to target Zinchenko after admitting defeat in their long-term pursuit of Lisandro Martinez, who appears to be set to join Manchester United instead.

Zinchenko, a cheaper option than the £45m-rated Martinez, brings Premier League experience and flexibility which should make him a valuable addition to an Arsenal squad in need of depth.

The arrival of Zinchenko will come too late for Sunday's friendly match against Everton, but he is likely to join the Gunners for the remainder of their pre-season tour of the United States, which includes matches against Orlando City, Chelsea, and Sevilla.

Arsenal's Premier League campaign gets underway on August 5 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

