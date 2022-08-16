Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Spanish defender Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.

The 21-year-old joins up with countryman Pep Guardiola at the Etihad in a deal worth 13m euros (£11m) with add-ons.

Ad

Gomez has played for Barcelona B, Borussia Dortmund and Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht, as well as the Spain Under-21 side.

Transfers Chelsea to continue spending spree by targeting £50m-rated Gordon – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 23:13

"To be part of this club is a dream come true and something any young player would aspire to," said Gomez.

"I'm very happy that Manchester City is giving me the opportunity and I'm going to try to give my best on the pitch. Hopefully, we can achieve great things together."

Kompany, a former captain and Manchester City legend, even had an impact on the young defender's position.

Gomez has played across defence and in midfield, but it was Kompany who suggested he could excel as a left-back.

"I got a call from Vincent Kompany," said Gomez. "He said I could do very well in this position, and in the last season I wasn't sure about it, but he seemed very sure and that gave me confidence. I will always be very thankful to him.

"I used to watch Manchester City when I was younger and he was the captain of the team. He was a role model for everybody. To me, it was an honour working with him and I'm very grateful to him for everything that happened last season at Anderlecht.

"I spoke to him a few days ago. I told him about an option to move to Manchester City and he told me he was very happy for me. He said he was proud of me for this big step in my career."

Manchester City had been interested in Marc Cucurella, but had two bids rejected by Brighton before the defender signed for Chelsea instead.

Premier League PSG's interest in Rashford shows Man Utd that things can get worse - The Warm-Up 12/08/2022 AT 07:24