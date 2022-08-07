United ready to bid for Sane

As they struggle to land Antony from Ajax, and after being linked with a number of other wide players, The Sun reports that Manchester United are now taking a look at Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. The 26-year-old is dropping down the pecking order in Germany, particularly after Sadio Mane’s arrival from Liverpool, and could be open to a move.

Paper Round’s view: A move to United for a former Manchester City player has not yet happened since City’s emergence as a dominant force in England, but with Sane’s decline it probably would not rile up City’s fanbase, and United are now to desperate to be that picky about where they get their players from. If he is priced reasonably, then he would be a sensible solution for United.

Memphis linked with Juventus switch

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that now that Robert Lewandowski has taken the No. 9 shirt at Barcelona, Memphis Depay is also facing up to a season on the sidelines. The 28-year-old Dutch international could thrash out a deal to have his contract brought to an early close, and he has been linked with a move to Italian side Juventus, who could pay him a signing-on fee.

Paper Round’s view: The move for Memphis was, at the time, a sensible one for Barcelona while they were struggling for cash. However while the Dutch international is much improved from his time at Manchester United he has not got a reasonable chance of dislodging the superb Lewandowski up front. A move to Juventus would still keep him at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Cavani set for Boca

Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is on the cusp of signing up with a new team. The Mirror reports that the 35-year-old Uruguayan striker will join Boca Juniors, in a move that he has always dreamed of. Cavani last played in South America in 2007, and returns now on an 18-month contract to take in the rest of this and the next Argentine season.

Paper Round’s view: Cavani showed little in his second season at Old Trafford, but in his first season he was a reliable striker given the absence of many other in-form senior professionals. A couple of seasons with one of his dream sides is a fitting end to a career that took in a very impressive spell at Paris Saint-Germain, and Serie A before that.

Tuchel confirms Alonso exit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Marcos Alonso is set to leave. The Mail reports that the 31-year-old Spanish international is due to return to Spain to play for Barcelona, and after the club’s game on Saturday, Tuchel said: “He tries to leave and we agreed to this wish and that’s why it would not have made sense to put him on the pitch today.”

Paper Round’s view: Alonso has lost his way a little at Chelsea after an initially bright start, and he has done well to remain at the club when other players have been moved on more mercilessly. Tuchel now has Marc Cucurella who can take up the position alongside Ben Chilwell, which should be a much more reliable pair of left-sided defenders.

