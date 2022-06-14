Manchester United are believed to have made an offer to Christian Eriksen, according to the Athletic.

The 30-year-old Denmark international’s short-term contract with Brentford expires on June 30 which would leave him free to join another club.

United's priority is deemed to be Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong but Eriksen is seen as an option if the two sides fail to come to an agreement for the Dutch international.

Eriksen made a significant impact during his short stint with the Bees as he helped the club finish in 13th spot in their first season in the Premier League. The Dane featured on 11 occasions following his January arrival and helped Thomas Frank’s men win seven of those matches.

Brentford were determined to try and keep Eriksen beyond this season but the midfielder’s impressive performances have convinced several interested parties he can cope with the demands of top level football after the shock of his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

“I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision,” Eriksen told Viaplay.

“I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

Eriksen’s former club Tottenham are in the Champions League next season and are believed to be interested. However, the Dane also has links to his old side Ajax, where he trained with the Amsterdam outfit’s reserves to build his fitness prior to joining Brentford.

This was during the time that Erik ten Hag was in charge of the Dutch giants and the new United manager may feel he can convince Eriksen to feature as part of his rebuild and the Red Devils’ Europa League campaign next term.

