Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of a move for Marko Arnautovic due to the pricetag and complaints from fans.

However, several outlets say United have now decided against continuing trying to sign Arnautovic.

According to the Athletic, the club received a number of complaints from fans about signing the 33-year-old and several emailed chief executive Richard Arnold directly.

Of concern to some supporters was apparently the accusation that Arnautovic used an anti-Albanian slur towards North Macedonia’s Ezgjan Alioski, who is of Albanian descent, at Euro 2020.

Arnautovic, who denied the accusation, was given a one-game ban for insulting an opponent but was cleared of discriminatory behaviour.

"We want to keep going with Arnautovic and keep him, he's at the centre of our project," Di Vaio told Italia 1.

"Bologna's wish now is to keep our current team and strengthen it in order to have an important season. Money is not the issue, Marko is priceless for us."

