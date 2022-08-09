Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of a move for Marko Arnautovic due to the pricetag and complaints from fans.
United saw a bid of £6.8m rejected by Bologna for the former West Ham and Stoke forward, but were expected to return with an improved offer.
Ad
However, several outlets say United have now decided against continuing trying to sign Arnautovic.
Transfers
'No doubt' - Man Utd should have re-signed Welbeck this summer, says Ferdinand
According to the Athletic, the club received a number of complaints from fans about signing the 33-year-old and several emailed chief executive Richard Arnold directly.
Of concern to some supporters was apparently the accusation that Arnautovic used an anti-Albanian slur towards North Macedonia’s Ezgjan Alioski, who is of Albanian descent, at Euro 2020.
Arnautovic, who denied the accusation, was given a one-game ban for insulting an opponent but was cleared of discriminatory behaviour.
Sky Sports say Bologna’s asking price was too high after the Serie A club's sporting director called the forward "priceless".
"We want to keep going with Arnautovic and keep him, he's at the centre of our project," Di Vaio told Italia 1.
"Bologna's wish now is to keep our current team and strengthen it in order to have an important season. Money is not the issue, Marko is priceless for us."
Premier League
If Man Utd players cared they’d use this fallout as motivation – The Warm-Up
Transfers
'Priceless for us' - Bologna say Man Utd target Arnautovic is not for sale
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad