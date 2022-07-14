Manchester United have reached a 'full agreement' with Barcelona over a possible £72 million transfer for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The 25-year-old has been United's top transfer target all summer with new manager Erik ten Hag keen to bring the player to Old Trafford.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have agreed a deal worth €85m for the player, although personal terms are yet to be sorted.

The player reportedly wants to remain at Barcelona after numerous reports suggesting that he is owed millions in unpaid wages.

Ten Hag and De Jong previously worked together at Ajax as the club reached the Champions League semi-final, before a €75m move to the Camp Nou in 2019.

However, with the club willing to sell to fund other transfers, Barca have been happy to listen to offers for the Dutchman.

The La Liga giants have already secured former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and have and agreement in principle with Leeds over a£56.5m move for winger Raphinha.

United have also been busy in the transfer market, having signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and look close to completing a deal for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

