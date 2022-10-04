Ronaldo could quit United this winter

Manchester United are willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this winter. The 37-year-old wanted to quit Old Trafford in the summer but no deal materialised, and he has rarely featured under Erik ten Hag so far this season. The club, Spanish newspaper Marca states, are now content to see him leave in the January transfer window after the World Cup.

Ad

Transfers 'We will see' - Xavi does not rule out Messi returning to Barcelona 13 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: A move would free him up for the MLS, which is one of the few leagues that might boast a club willing to accept his huge wage demands despite his advancing years. A move to a similar kind of setup, in the Middle East or China, might be another option, but he will now be facing the end of his serious career unless there is a huge surprise in store.

Chelsea target Leao

Premier League side Chelsea could move for Christopher Nkunku and Josko Gvardiol in the coming months as they look to add firepower and also replace the ageing Thiago Silva. The Sun also reports that Chelsea are keen to add AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, with new manager Graham Potter regarding the 23-year-old forward as an exceptional talent.

Paper Round’s view: Adding Raheem Sterling gives Chelsea a goalscoring threat from wide positions and though he can play through the middle, the England international is better on the flanks. Following the departure of Timo Werner this summer, the club need a younger forward who can start to lead the line, and £87 million Leao could be that player.

Messi may stay at PSG

The Mirror claims that Barcelona are weighing up a move for Lionel Messi, but there has been no decision made on, nor is their contact with, the 35-year-old forward. Messi is unhappy with the manner of his departure, and there is even a suggestion that Paris Saint-Germain want to extend his contract by at least one more year, and potentially two.

Paper Round’s view: Messi is not quite back to his best, and given his age he will probably never quite reach those heights again, but he is now scoring freely and with Luis Campos building a more balanced squad at the Parc des Princes, they could finally become a challenger for the Champions League. If Messi is given the opportunity for one more European trophy he may find it hard to turn that down.

Trossard open to move

The Daily Mail reports that Brighton and Hove Albion winger Leandro Trossard is open to a switch to another Premier League club. The 25-year-old Belgian international can play on the wing, in attacking midfield or as a wing-back, and his performances so far this season have attracted attention from both Arsenal and Chelsea, and he is willing to consider a move away.

Paper Round’s view: It seems that the early World Cup could help persuade clubs to move a little earlier than usual. The tournament in Qatar will be a great chance for players like Trossard to show their best talents to the watching world, and clubs may be tempted to swoop this winter, with both Chelsea and Arsenal likely to be pressing for a top-four finish.

Transfers Ronaldo can leave Man Utd in January, Benitez in frame for Forest job – Paper Round A DAY AGO