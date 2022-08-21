Manchester United are set to make a third bid for Ajax winger Antony, according to reports.

The Times claims that United will this time offer €100m (£84.9m) for the 22-year-old Brazilian wide player, having seen previous bids of €60m (£50.9m) and €80m (£67.9m) turned down by the current Dutch champions.

Ajax, top of the Eredivisie, travel to Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday, and Antony was not included in the matchday squad.

Ajax are reportedly reluctant to sell the forward after losing a number of first-team players already this season, including Argentine Lisandro Martinez who has already linked up with Erik ten Hag at United, having previously worked together at Ajax.

However, reports over the past few days suggested that Antony was keen on the move to United, and that he has sat out training and instead done gym work to remain sharp.

United confirmed on Friday that they had agreed a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro , believed to be worth around £60m. He will join Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia as the club’s summer signings to date.

With no clarity on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in the coming weeks before deadline day, United are also still reportedly keen on signing a striker, a right-back and a back-up goalkeeper to David de Gea.

The Red Devils play Liverpool on Monday night as they bid to earn their first Premier League points this season following a calamitous start that sees them sit bottom of the table after two games.

