Rashford's reward

Manchester United are prepared to open contract negotiations with Marcus Rashford following his electric start to the Premier League season. The 24-year-old is rediscovering his form and has scored three goals in his last four matches, which have all been wins. The Sun state that United are keen to tie Rashford down to a five-year contract in a deal that would prove their loyalty to the academy graduate. The England international was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain over the summer and the Sun reveal that his representatives held a meeting with the French champions last month.

Paper Round’s view: What a difference a month makes! Rashford has struggled to find his form over the past year or so and was reported to be looking to leave Old Trafford during the summer transfer window. It’s been a very difficult time for the United academy graduate and Erik ten Hag’s appointment has been key to his revival in form. Rashford has been playing as a centre-forward due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of fitness and Anthony Martial’s injury. The English attacker has been a breath of fresh air at United and many will be hoping that his form continues. He’s a great person off the pitch and it is always nice to see him doing well.

Should Zaha stay or should he go?

Crystal Palace have tabled a contract offer for talisman Wilfried Zaha, according to the Sun. The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract at Selhurst Park and will be able to negotiate a summer move with foreign clubs from January. The report states that Palace initially held talks with Zaha over a year ago and negotiations have been ongoing since then. Chelsea and Arsenal held interest in the Ivory Coast international this summer and Zaha has been vocal in the past regarding his desire to play in the Champions League.

Paper Round’s view: It must be a tough situation for Zaha. He is approaching his 30s now and has basically spent the entirety of his career at his boyhood club, Crystal Palace. Zaha moved to Manchester United as a youngster, but the transfer didn’t work out. He has been linked with big clubs nearly every summer of his career too, but a move has never materialised. Zaha is now thriving under Patrick Vieira in south London and could easily spend the rest of his career at Selhurst Park, but there will definitely be part of him that wants a new challenge. It’s going to be a big decision to make.

Potter to take charge of Chelsea ahead of weekend

Chelsea have entered “advanced talks” with Brighton manager Graham Potter as the west London club look to swiftly appoint a replacement for Thomas Tuchel, who was fired on Wednesday morning. The 47-year-old, who is Chelsea’s first choice, entered personal talks with the club’s co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali in London on Wednesday afternoon. The Blues are hoping to complete the appointment as soon as possible and Potter is expected to be in the dugout for Chelsea’s west London derby against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. Brighton are set to receive around £15 million in compensation if Chelsea agree a deal to hire Potter.

Paper Round’s view: The news of Tuchel’s sacking came out of nowhere. It was a complete shock. Yes – Chelsea had a bit of a rough start to the season, but they had just lost their best defender in Antonio Rudiger and a lot of change had gone on behind the scenes this summer. Tuchel is a world-class manager and will be missed by Chelsea supporters, but they must be looking forward to their new era under Potter. The Brighton boss is very highly rated and has done a brilliant job at the seaside club. There are only question marks over the fact that he has never managed at the top level. But you’ve got to start somewhere…

Tuchel turned down European giants last season

The Telegraph reveal that former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel turned down approaches from European giants Barcelona and Manchester United last season. The report states that Barca wanted the German coach to replace Ronald Koeman last November before they decided to settle on club legend Xavi to take charge. Similarly, United attempted to poach Tuchel from their Premier League rivals when they were looking for a permanent replacement for interim coach Ralf Rangnick. Tuchel turned them both down to stay at Chelsea during the uncertain times at Stamford Bridge last season.

Paper Round’s view: Tuchel went through a lot last season while he was in charge at Chelsea. The club were going through a tough period during the uncertainty under previous owner Roman Abramovich because of Russia’s war on Ukraine. Tuchel faced the media’s questions and came off really well throughout the entire period. He must feel like he didn’t receive the same respect that he gave the club, but it’s under new ownership now. His stock has not lowered, and it won’t be long until the Champions League winning-manager is in a top-level job once again.

