Ronaldo has new offer

Cristiano Ronaldo has an offer to depart Manchester United, reports The Mirror. In turn, the 37-year-old striker’s agent Jorge Mendes has asked the club to name their price for the player, something that United have refused to do. After big clubs failed to make a move for the player, it appears that Sporting Lisbon and Napoli are the sides who could take him on.

Ad

Transfers Mendes held Sporting Lisbon talks as Ronaldo reiterates wish for Man Utd exit – report 10 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: It is tough to see how Sporting Lisbon could afford Ronaldo, and given their relatively low status their run in the Champions League would almost certainly be short. Napoli however could potentially stump up a decent sum for one year if they can sell players in the market, and it could help them with a title at the title after many years as also-rans.

Chelsea reluctant to sell Azpilicueta

Chelsea are not keen to let Cesar Azpilicueta go. Relations with Barcelona are strained after they swooped in Jules Kounde, as well as taking Raphinha and Andreas Christensen this summer. The Sun reports that Chelsea do not want to be left short at the back given Antonio Rudiger also departed, but they may make a late move for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana.

Paper Round’s view: Fofana is a hugely promising player and given they already have Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, Chelsea do not necessarily need to worry about the experience of any other player they bring in this summer. Thomas Tuchel may now be getting frustrated that he is not being given the players he needs after the fanfare for new owner Todd Boehly.

Spurs battle for Zaniolo

Tottenham are reportedly keen on Nicolo Zaniolo. The 23-year-old Roma midfielder is rated at about £42.5 million but there is also interest from Juventus, and the Daily Mail claims that the two teams will battle it out. However, Zaniolo wants to remain in Italy and both sides have already made their respective offers, so Antonio Conte may not be able to get his man this time.

Paper Round’s view: Spurs have been pretty active in the summer transfer window as they appear keen to make sure that they can compete both to remain in the top four, and also challenge for a credible finish in the Champions League. Zaniolo is a brilliant talent but the problem with the player is that he can rarely stay fit to reliably play most games in a season.

Pjanic could stay at Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic has failed to break through to be a first team regular at Barcelona after he essentially was swapped with Arthur Melo, who moved to Juventus at the same time. The 32-year-old spent last season on loan at Besiktas but he has impressed Xavi Hernandez in pre-season, and Spanish newspaper Marca reports that he could now remain with the club.

Paper Round’s view: Pjanic has always had plenty of talent but he joined Barcelona at a difficult time, where few could play at the best of their abilities. The Bosnian has had a year away from the club now and after Hernandez has changed the mood at the club, it may be that he is able to offer something from midfield, especially given Frenkie De Jong’s potential departure.

Transfers Blow for Chelsea as Barcelona agree deal to sign Kounde 14 HOURS AGO