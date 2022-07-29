Brighton defender Marc Cucurella has reportedly handed in a transfer request to try and push through a move to Manchester City.

The left-back joined Brighton from Getafe last summer and was voted the club’s player of the season in 2021.

He has emerged as a target for City following the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

According to Sky Sports, Brighton have rejected a £30m bid for Cucurella from City and value the 24-year-old at £50m.

The BBC report that Cucurella feels Brighton's asking price is unrealistic.

The Barcelona academy graduate signed for Brighton for around £15.5m last summer on a deal until 2026.

Asked about the defender ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield with Liverpool, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said: "He is a Brighton player. I cannot say anything."

Pressed on whether City are looking to sign a left-sided defender, Guardiola added: "If it is possible, yes. If not, we stay with what we have. We have enough players who can play there, Joao [Cancelo] can play there. Nathan [Ake]."

Brighton boss Graham Potter was giving little away when asked about Cucurella this week.

"You can talk and respond all you want to media suggestions but until there is something where the clubs and the player agree, there is nothing to say," Potter told Sky Sports.

"The guys know that it's part of life and the noise around football, certainly at this level. You can control only what you can control. It's part of life and it's as simple as that.

"They're human beings, while the window is open, the possibilities can happen. That's for all the players, you have to respect that they have families, careers, ambitions and things like that.

"At the same time, you know it's part of the game and something they have to deal with. We just have to focus on the next training session and match. That's the only thing they can do."

Guardiola also revealed that centre-back Aymeric Laporte is likely to be out until September after knee surgery.

"Laporte is injured," he said. "He had knee surgery after last season and playing the last two or three games with an important injury. He made an incredible effort.

"So far he is doing really well, but you have to be careful with a knee. I think August will be out, September I think maybe he will start to be with us."

