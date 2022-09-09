Nathan Redmond has completed a permanent move from Southampton to Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas.

The 28-year-old English forward has signed a one-year deal with Besiktas after attracting interest from a number of Turkish clubs.

Redmond made 232 appearances for Southampton and scored 30 goals in his time at St. Mary’s, after signing from Norwich City in 2016.

A Southampton club statement read: “Nathan Redmond has today completed a permanent transfer to Turkish outfit Besiktas, Southampton Football Club can confirm.

“Everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to thank Nathan for his years of dedicated service both on and off the pitch and wish him every success in the future.”

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl praised Redmond as he approved of the move that ends the forward’s six-year stay on the South Coast.

"It is a good change for him, after six years it was maybe time to get something new for him," he said.

"We had a fantastic time here together, nearly four years, with a lot of very good moments, some also not-so-good ones.

"But I absolutely had a good relationship with him until the end, even there he showed his professionalism in such moments.

"It's a big change for him but I think he made a good choice."

Redmond scored on his competitive debut before making 50 appearances in his first full season at the club

He helped Southampton reach the EFL Cup Final in 2017 with a goal against Liverpool in the semi-final first leg at St. Mary’s.

