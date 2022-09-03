New Barcelona signing Marcos Alonso has paid tribute to Chelsea after six years at the club.

The 31-year-old has joined the Catalan giants on a one-year deal. He made 211 appearances for the Blues after joining from Fiorentina in 2016 and left the club by mutual consent on deadline day.

Ad

He was set to face stiff competition for a starting role at Stamford Bridge this season from Ben Chilwell and new signing Marc Cucurella. At Barca he is expected to compete with Jordi Alba for the left-back position.

Transfers Chelsea sign Aubameyang, Alonso leaves club by mutual consent YESTERDAY AT 06:46

In an Instagram post, Alonso bid farewell to the London club, and also paid a special thank you to former owner Roman Abramovich and ex-boss Antonio Conte.

"Can't thank you enough for the six years we have spent together," Alonso wrote. "It's been a real honour to defend the blue colour around the world and to write the history of this great club.

"Special mention to Mr Roman Abramovich and Antonio Conte for giving me the chance at the very beginning. All the people at the club, stadium and training ground, thank you.

"Managers, team-mates, medical staff led by Dr Paco Biosca, kitmen, etc... it was a pleasure to share the changing room with you all these years.

"And of course, to the fans, thank you for your support since day one. It's thanks to you that Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world so keep the blue flag flying high.

"Yours forever, running down the left wing for you.

"Once a blue, always a blue. See you soon."

Alonso came through Real Madrid’s academy before moving to Bolton in 2010.

He then joined Fiorentina and had a loan spell with Sunderland before signing for Chelsea.

He won the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Blues.

Alonso’s signing continues a busy summer for Barcelona, who have also brought in Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde.

However, there is still uncertainty over whether they can register the new arrivals with La Liga because they need more funds.

Transfers Chelsea close to finalising deal for Aubameyang with Alonso going other way - report 01/09/2022 AT 07:46