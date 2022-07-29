Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at rumours concerning his future at Manchester United, suggesting that the press need to "lie" about him to get people's attention.

The Portuguese forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, just one year on from returning to the club.

His agent Jorge Mendes was summoned to the club's training ground for talks this week with recently-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Reports also suggested that Sir Alex Ferguson , Ronaldo's manager during his first stint in Manchester, had perhaps been involved in discussions after being spotted arriving at Carrington soon after Ronaldo.

A report citing as much appears, however, to have been refuted by the 37-year-old, with the Daily Mail reporting that Ronaldo was prompted to deny that Ferguson had intervened to attempt to convince him to stay.

"Impossible not to talk about me every day," Ronaldo wrote, in response to a post from a fan page on Instagram. "Otherwise the press makes no money.

"You know that if you don’t lie you can’t get people’s attention.

"Keep going for that one day you get some news right."

Atletico Madrid supporters unfurled banners voicing their displeasure at the potential signature of Ronaldo after reports connected the former Real Madrid player with a move back to the Spanish capital.

'Ronaldo not for sale!' - Ten Hag

A reunion with Sporting Lisbon , where the Portuguese began his professional career, has also been mentioned as a possibility.

