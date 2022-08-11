Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Marcus Rashford’s associates ahead of a potential move from Manchester United.

PSG appointed Luis Campos to take charge of their transfer strategy this summer, and he has been joined by new manager Cristophe Galtier.

Ad

The pair replaced Leonardo and Mauricio Pochettino respectively, and have kickstarted an overhaul of the squad.

Premier League How Martial can keep his place in Man Utd team, even if Ronaldo stays 25/07/2022 AT 19:17

While PSG have yet to find a buyer for Brazilian striker Neymar, they have added Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele, Hugo Ekitike, while Alphonse Areola, Marci Bulka, Angel Di Maria and Georginio Wijnaldum have led the departures.

French outlet L’Equipe reported on Thursday evening that they have entered discussions with Rashford’s entourage.

PSG are expected to let Mauro Icardi leave before the end of the summer transfer window and Galtier has expressed his wish to add another forward.

While reports state that Rashford has only a year left on his current deal, the 24-year-old’s contract can be extended by another 12 months, meaning that while United may feel under pressure to sell, they will not lose him for nothing in the immediate future.

Rashford’s career has stalled after a string of injuries, including a shoulder problem that required surgery after the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament last summer.

He was picked by new manager Erik ten Hag for the 2-1 defeat to Brighton last weekend but faces competition when Anthony Martial returns, and United are expected to add at least one more forward.

Premier League 'A fresh start' - Rashford aiming for resurgence under Ten Hag 14/07/2022 AT 15:18