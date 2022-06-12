Paul Pogba will sign a four-year contract with Juventus in a deal worth up to €80m (£68m), according to reports.

Pogba is a free agent after leaving Manchester United on June 1. Despite reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, it seems the France international is heading back to Serie A.

Ad

Gazzetta dello Sport report he will earn €10m a season, including bonuses, to return to Juve and the deal could rise as high as €80m due to agency, signing-on fees and further bonuses.

UEFA Nations League The next six months are going to be all about the World Cup - The Warm-Up 03/06/2022 AT 08:17

Lawyer Rafaela Pimenta has taken over the negotiations for the former clients of deceased agent Mino Raiola and is working to get Pogba a four-year contract rather than three.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Juventus are "more than confident" of signing Pogba and that contract talks will continue "in the coming days".

Pogba is said to want to become the "centre of a sporting project" after six seasons at United.

Pogba has not won a trophy with United since lifting the Europa League and the Carabao Cup in his first season.

Before his £89m switch to United in 2016, Pogba won four Serie A titles with Juventus as well as reaching the Champions League final in 2015.

Premier League Manchester United confirm Pogba exit 01/06/2022 AT 11:38