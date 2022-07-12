Paul Pogba insists he has no regrets over his time at Manchester United after returning to Juventus on a free transfer.

Having been confirmed as a Juve player on Monday, Pogba addressed the press a day later, where he claimed he “became a man” at United despite his frustrations with the coaches and role changes.

Asked if he regretted leaving Juve for United in a world-record move back in 2016, he replied: "Never. I believe in destiny, I am happy with all the choices I've made. That's life.

“Sometimes you make choices that don't work as you expected. I am happy about these years at Manchester, I'm happy with the years I spent at United: I grew up, I learnt a lot, and I became a man.

“I don't think I made a mistake. Who knows, had I won, choices could have been different, but now I am here and I am very happy about it.”

On what went wrong at United, he added: "It was a bit of everything. Coach, team, change of roles, these things blocked me a little, now it's another Paul, another Pogba and hopefully, I won't have many injuries, I'll feel well and play in my role, doing better than in the last seasons."

Pogba won the World Cup with France during his time in Manchester, but the club trophies dried up after United won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Now, Pogba returns to a Juve side with whom he won Serie A on four straight occasions from 2013 to 2016, and he believes he can rediscover his form under Max Allegri once more.

“Pressure? What does it mean? I am joking… There is not pressure,” he added.

“I had amazing seasons here before leaving, but now I am back after a few years. I am confident in myself to do well here.

“It is true that when I was at Manchester [United] I was speaking with [Allegri] because he used to be my coach and I always had a good relationship with him.

“This year I also spoke with him before arriving here. He is here now, and I have had so many good years with him as a manager, so for me to return here with Allegri as a manager it was the right move with the right person.”

