Paul Pogba’s agent will meet Juventus on Friday to finalise a return for the midfielder, according to reports, but there are concerns over his suitability.

The 29-year-old France international left Manchester United at the end of his contract this summer after deciding to leave Old Trafford.

Pogba had joined United for the second time in his career for a fee of roughly £80 million in 2016.

A mixture of injuries, poor form and the club’s struggles led to a string of disappointing seasons for Pogba, but he managed to play his best football for the France national team while picking up winners’ medals for both the European Championships and World Cup.

He also won the Europa League and League Cup with United in 2017 under manager Jose Mourinho.

However, he is now in search of a new club and had been linked with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, as well as his former Serie A side.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now tweeted that a contract will be agreed imminently.

He will then undergo a medical in July ahead of the new season.

Eurosport Italy's Stefano Fonsato spoke to us about some of the reservations and doubts about his return.

Are Juve worried about Pogba's poor performance and injury problems for United?

Nobody says that openly, but secretly they are a bit worried. Actually, Pogba is a bit of a myth: after the 2018 World Cup, there have only been physical problems and not so many exciting performances. But, you know, Serie A is suffering a little right now - every top player is useful, but is he still a top player?

Why do you think he has not moved to Real Madrid as he originally wanted?

Basically, because Pogba-to-Real was Zinedine Zidane's project. Not for Carlo Ancelotti, who wants to pick Aurelien Tchouameni: strong, younger and with a much more brilliant future.

What do Juventus want from him for this second spell?

At that time, Juve were succeeding in the Champions League too. Juve at the present time are a club that still have more resources than other clubs to dominate Serie A. The last two years have been difficult because of the chaos and rebuilding after Covid-19, and then the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Juve will ask Pogba to improve the quality in the midfield, the real problem of this current incarnation.

