Paulo Dybala says he is happy remaining in Italy amid speculation he is set to reject a move abroad to join Inter Milan.

Dybala will become a free agent this summer when his Juve deal expires and he has been linked to several clubs around Europe, including Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham.

However, the 28-year-old has said he would be "very comfortable" playing in Serie A as well as being open to a move to the Premier League or La Liga.

"In Italy I am very comfortable. I would still like to know other leagues like Premier, La Liga… but I’m happy in Italy."

According to Gazzetta dello Sport , Dybala will reject Newcastle, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund in favour of moving to Inter.

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has spoken about the prospect of Dybala linking up with Lautaro Martinez at the Serie A club and is not averse to the idea.

“Maybe,” he told RAI Sport. “The transfer market is opening, we have a lot of time – we’re a club who must seize opportunities, if that proves to be the case we’ll evaluate it.

“We must also be realistic, the constraints we’re dealing with are ones you know, but we’re talking about a great player when it comes to Dybala.”

Martinez said in the mixed zone after Argentina’s victory that he wants to stay at Inter.

“Yes, I would love to stay,” he said. “For now nothing has been said to me, I would like to stay at Inter.”

