PSG battle City to Phillips

Paris Saint-Germain are set to make an offer for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The 26-year-old England international is wanted by the French side as they look to rebuild following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, and an offer of £55 million is thought to be enough. The club are hoping to secure the player ahead of Premier League side Manchester City.

Paper Round’s view: City are in the market for a new midfielder as they look to replace Fernandinho, who finally left the club after years of reliably consistent performances. Phillips has shown no desperation to leave Leeds but it would be a surprise if he does not hope for an exit this summer if two of his options are some of the world’s biggest clubs.

PSG consider Messi and Neymar exit

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to let Neymar go in order to be free of his 50 million euro salary, but the 30-year-old Brazilian has no wish to leave the club. Neymar would be the preferred departure because he has a longer contract than fellow high earner Lionel Messi, and would also bring in a decent transfer fee - whereas Messi is in his contract’s final year.

Paper Round’s view: PSG unfortunately top-ticked Messi’s abilities, and he has been way off the pace in comparison to previous years. A move back to Barcelona might make sense for Messi, but the same could also be true of Neymar. Xavi Hernandez needs to improve the Spanish side ahead of next season and he has already been linked with a number of strikers.

Arsenal chase Martinez

Arsenal have made a new £30m offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. The 24-year-old Argentina international is wanted to provide competition to Kieran Tierney, reports the Mail, and Nuno Tavares would be expected to leave on loan or a permanent deal. Elsewhere, Arsenal hope to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus despite a £35m offer being rejected.

Paper Round’s view: Martinez has impressed in his time with Ajax but now is the time for him to move on if he wishes to maintain the upward momentum of his career. With Tierney’s injury yet to clear up for certain, it makes sense for Arteta to act this summer to get in another alternative if he does not trust Tavares. As for Jesus, the 25-year-old could be bargain transfer.

Spurs could beat Arsenal to Osimhen

The Sun reports that Arsenal are keen to buy Victor Osimhen from Napoli, but had their first bid rejected for the 23-year-old Nigeria international. While they could come back in with an £86m bid, Spurs have the advantage of being able to offer Champions League football, and manager Antonio Conte could be given support in the transfer market to reward that achievement.

Paper Round’s view: Osimhen scores roughly a goal every other game and at Spurs and Arsenal they would be grateful to get similar returns. If Osimhen could play alongside Harry Kane then that would make for a hugely dangerous partnership up front. As for Arsenal, if they can't get Jesus as described above, then Osimhen might have even greater potential for improvement.

