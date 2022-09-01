Manchester United have signed goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan from Newcastle United.

The Slovakia international put pen to paper on a temporary deal until the end of the season after falling down the pecking order at St. James’ Park.

A club statement said the Red Devils will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

"To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career and I can’t wait to get started," he told the club's website. "And help the group achieve its ambitions.

“I am joining an excellent group of goalkeepers with lots of experience in the Premier League, and I know that we will push and support each other to keep our standards at the highest levels. The chance to work with David De Gea, alongside Tom Heaton, is one that I am relishing.

“I’d like to sincerely thank everyone at Newcastle United, and especially the fans, for many great experiences over the past four and a half years. I enjoyed every minute of my time there and made amazing memories to look back on. My focus is now on helping Manchester United, and we’ll see what the future holds after I have given my all this season. I am excited to be here!”

Dubravka is expected to deputise for David De Gea as United’s second-choice keeper this season.

He has effectively taken the squad spot vacated by Dean Henderson, who is spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle’s summer signing of England international Nick Pope from Burnley saw Dubravka lose his starting spot.

The 33-year-old was on the bench for the first three games of the season, before dropping out of the squad altogether for recent matches against Wolves and Liverpool amid transfer speculation.

Dubravka initially joined the Magpies on loan from Sparta Prague in January 2018, but the move was made permanent six months later following his impressive start to life on Tyneside.

He departs the north-east after making 130 appearances for Newcastle, keeping 37 clean sheets in that time.

Ten Hag wants 'quality and quantity' from transfer window

The Slovakian was Newcastle’s first-choice keeper last season and returned from an early season injury to make 26 Premier League appearances.

Dubravka’s form at St. James’ Park earned him individual accolades; he was named 2018 Player of the Year by the North East Football Writers’ Association, and claimed Newcastle’s Player of the Year award for 2019/20.

The shot-stopper has also won 29 caps for his country and started in every game for Slovakia at Euro 2020 last summer, when they were eliminated in the group stage after a win and two defeats.

Dubravka becomes United’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window, and their second on deadline day.

An £85 million deal was struck for Antony earlier on Thursday, with the Brazilian winger following manager Erik ten Hag and team-mate Lisandro Martinez's footsteps by departing Ajax for Old Trafford.

Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia and Cristian Eriksen were also brought in earlier this summer.

United’s start to life under Ten Hag got off to a rocky start with back-to-back Premier League defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

But they recovered by beating Liverpool and Southampton, and have the chance to climb into fifth place in the table by beating Leicester City on Thursday evening.

