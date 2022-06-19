Chelsea mean business

Chelsea will kick-start their summer business after Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan on loan is confirmed this week. The Mail state that the Blues attempted to include Inter duo Milan Skriniar and Denzel Dumfries in a Lukaku deal, but it will just be a straight loan. The report reveals that Chelsea are targeting Raheem Sterling, who Manchester City value at around £55 million. Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel’s side are looking at Ousmane Dembele, Robert Lewandowski, Christopher Nkunku, Jules Kounde, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe, Marc Cucurella, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Sergio Dest as they looking to strengthen in attack, at wing-back and in central defence.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea have been waiting a while for their takeover to be completed before they could actually start their summer business. Now it looks like they are ready to attack the transfer market in their usual manner. The club needs a handful of new defenders due to the exits of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen – as well as the rumoured departures of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. Lukaku will need to be replaced with an attacker, while Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech could leave and open up spaces within the squad. Chelsea will want to bounce back from a relatively disappointing campaign last year – so this summer will be vital.

Spurs hoping to heap more misery on Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, according to the Mirror. The Brazilian striker is likely to leave the Premier League champions this summer as he has just one year remaining on his current contract at the Etihad Stadium. Jesus is currently Arsenal’s number one transfer target, but the Gunners’ north London rivals are hoping to derail their summer business by making a late move for the 25-year-old. Arsenal remain the frontrunners to sign Jesus, but Tottenham have the advantage of playing in the Champions League.

Paper Round’s view: It would be a disaster for Arsenal if their closest rivals pipped them to the signing of Jesus. Arsenal have a few advantages in the battle to sign the Manchester City striker… despite the fact that they missed out on top four last season. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta worked with Jesus at City and has a strong relationship with the club. Additionally, the 25-year-old would have a star role at the Emirates Stadium. The same cannot be said if he moved to Tottenham. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have an established forward partnership and Jesus isn’t better than either of those two. A move to Arsenal would make much more sense for the development of his career.

Newcastle told to cough up £50m for Diaby

Newcastle United have been informed that they will need to pay £50 million if they want to sign Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. The Sun state that the newly-rich Premier League side are rivalling Paris Saint-Germain for the Frenchman, but Leverkusen are reluctant to sell. The German club have slapped a £50-million price tag on their prized asset in an attempt to deter summer bids. Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth and manager Eddie Howe are still keen on Diaby, who they believe could take the club “to the next level”. The Magpies have identified Leandro Trossard and Ismaila Sarr as cheaper alternatives.

Paper Round’s view: You never know if this is a negotiation tactic or a hands-off warning from Leverkusen. The Bundesliga side won’t want to lose one of their best players this summer, but £50 million is a huge amount of money. Leverkusen will be able to replace Diaby and still have plenty of cash in the bank if they sold to Newcastle. Obviously the club are trying to get a higher fee from the Magpies, who recently became one of the richest clubs in world football after completing a takeover. Diaby would be a great signing of intent for Newcastle – who will be aiming for a comfortable top-half finish next season.

Everton enter race for Zinchenko

Everton have joined the race for Manchester City utility man Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Mail reveal that the 25-year-old could be tempted to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer in a bid to revert to his natural position in midfield. Zinchenko has failed to make more than 20 appearances in a single league campaign for Manchester City over the past six years and has primarily featured at left-back. Toffees boss Frank Lampard believes the Ukraine international could add some much-needed creativity to his midfield but faces competition from London duo Arsenal and West Ham United.

Paper Round’s view: Zinchenko would be a brilliant signing for most clubs in the Premier League. He has played out of position for the majority of his Manchester City career and has never complained or caused a fuss. The 25-year-old has adapted well and there are no questions over his excellent work rate. Everton need to improve after a disastrous campaign that almost saw the Toffees relegated last season. The Merseyside club could use Zinchenko’s compatriot Vitaliy Mykolenko to help convince the Manchester City man to join them – as well as the fact that he would not need to relocate to London.

