Southampton are making a move to bring Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan from Chelsea, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has struggled to establish himself in the first team under Thomas Tuchel, making just 15 league appearances last season, and has failed to live up to the promise that went with his name after a serious Achilles injury when he was just 19.

He also has three England caps for the senior side.

Before signing his most recent deal with Chelsea he had been linked with Bayern Munich, who bid £22.5 million for him as his contract was running down.

Now it appears that he will most likely move to another Premier League side.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Ralph Hassenhuttl’s Southampton are pushing to secure a loan deal, while Leicester City have also been linked with the player.

Hudson-Odoi is believed to be free to decide which club he joins, but his best bet seems to be to move elsewhere after Raheem Sterling arrived in the summer from Manchester City.

