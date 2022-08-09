Timo Werner has left Chelsea to return to RB Leipzig on a permanent deal.

The German international joined Chelsea from Leipzig in a £45m deal two years ago, but struggled to replicate his impressive Bundesliga form in the Premier League.

Werner netted scored 93 goals and made 40 assists in 157 appearances during his previous spell at Leipzig.

"I’m very happy to be able to play for RB Leipzig again," Werner said after sealing his return.

"I had a great time here between 2016 and 2020, when we performed brilliantly as newcomers in the league.

"It was a dignified departure for me to leave the club as record goalscorer, but that’s in the past now and I’m looking ahead, because both I and the club have developed in the past two years.

"I had two great years at Chelsea that I’m really grateful for and were crowned with the Champions League trophy. The experience to play abroad in a new league really helped me and my career.

"Now I’m looking forward to the new season with RB Leipzig and above all to meeting the Leipzig fans again, who mean a great deal to me.

"We want to achieve a lot and of course, I want to become the first Leipzig player to reach the 100-goal mark."

The deal for Werner is reportedly worth an initial £20 million, with the potential to rise to £25 million.

The 26-year-old's sale, along with Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan, leaves Chelsea’s frontline looking even thinner.

Thomas Tuchel’s side look set to continue with summer signing Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz as their primary forward options, though the club have been linked with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, began their Bundeliga campaign with a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart with Andre SIlva and Christopher Nkuku paired in attack.

