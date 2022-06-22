Arsenal have had their first bid for Leeds United winger Raphinha rejected, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen on the 25-year-old Brazilian international, who had been expected to join Barcelona in the run-up to the summer transfer window.

However, the Spanish side are struggling to clear a path through their difficult finances and could re-sign Ousmane Dembele to a new contract, which would obviate the need for another wide player.

The Athletic reports that Arsenal’s transfer director, Edu, has a strong relationship with the player’s agent, Deco.

Chelsea are also linked with the player, as are Manchester United and other Premier League sides, but he would prefer a side who can offer Champions League football.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona will not match Leeds’ valuation, and Tottenham have informed Leeds that they plan to make a bid of their own.

Raphinha has impressed since moving from France two seasons ago, and is valued at around £60 million.

With a contract that runs until 2024, Leeds do not need to sell this season, but may have to accept a reduced fee next summer to avoid losing him for nothing the following season.

Arsenal have signed Marquinhos, Matt Turner and Porto’s Fabio Vieira already this window.

