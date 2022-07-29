Barcelona have made their intention to bring Lionel Messi back to the club clear as president Joan Laporta insists he will make the "dream a reality".

Messi left the club last summer after 21 years in Catalonia, forced to depart on a free transfer with Barcelona unable to sign him to a new deal after encountering financial difficulties.

Ad

The 35-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain and endured a first season in the French capital disrupted by injury, registering his lowest goals total since the 2005-06 season.

Transfers Blow for Chelsea as Barcelona agree deal to sign Kounde 18 HOURS AGO

The Argentine, who won a record seventh Ballon d'Or last November, signed a two-year deal in Paris, but has been heavily connected with a potential reunion with Barcelona after an unfortunate end to his first stint at the club.

Laporta has indicated he will do all he can to make a return happen, suggesting that he feels he owes Messi a chance for a fonder farewell.

"I feel indebted to Leo Messi," Laporta said during the club's preseason tour of the United States.

"I'd love the end of his career to be at Barcelona with a standing ovation in every stadium. I think we can make it happen.

"I feel partially responsible for how things ended, and I feel that this is a temporary end and that we will make this dream a reality. At least that is the dream."

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have already been signed, while Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen have arrived on free transfers.

Messi: 'We're not World Cup favorites, but we will put up a fight against anyone"

They open their La LIga season against Rayo Vallecano on 13 August.

It will be their first full season under Xavi, and Kounde revealed that the former midfielder's presence at the tiller was a key factor in his decision to join Barcelona.

The French defender explained: “Xavi is a big reason as to why I’m here.

"His spiel convinced me, I’m excited to start working with the team. It’s clear that we see football in the same way”.

Transfers Ronaldo requests to be released from final year of Man Utd contract – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:29