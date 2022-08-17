West Ham have confirmed the signing of Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year deal worth £10.1 million plus add-ons.

Kehrer has signed for West Ham until the end of 2026, with a two-year option to stay, as the Hammers beat Sevilla in the race to buy the defender.

“I’m very excited to sign for West Ham United,” said Kehrer, who will wear the No. 24 shirt. “This is the best league in the world and I’m excited about coming to play in the Premier League.

“I talked to the manager and he told me about how he sees me fitting in at the club. My biggest goal now is to get into the team, integrate myself within the group and enjoy playing for West Ham.”

Kehrer spent four years at PSG, helping the team to the Ligue 1 title on three occasions as well as the 2020 Champions League final.

The 25-year-old, who can play in multiple defensive positions including both full-back roles and centre-back, is expected to be a regular starter for West Ham under manager David Moyes.

“I am really pleased to welcome Thilo to West Ham United,” said Moyes. “He’s a talented player, who can play in a number of defensive positions, adding strength and depth to our current options.”

West Ham’s sixth signing this summer

Kehrer is West Ham’s sixth signing this summer after striker Gianluca Scamacca, defender Nayef Aguerd, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, midfielder Flynn Downes and winger Maxwel Cornet joined the club.

A seventh player could join West Ham, with the club in talks with Italy’s Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea. The two London sides are in talks regarding a deal worth £13m.

West Ham are also likely to make an improved offer for Hans Vanaken after Club Brugge rejected their initial bid.

Moyes’ side play in the Europa Conference League play-off on Thursday against Viborg, before they look for a first win in the Premier League this season when they play Brighton at home on Sunday.

