New Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus has poured cold water on Mesut Ozil’s plans to stay at the club – only three days after the former Arsenal player committed his future to the Turkish giants.

Ozil had been enjoying a fine season at Fenerbahce, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 26 appearances, when he was suspended by then-manager Ismail Kartal in March and hasn’t featured since.

Ad

On Tuesday, Ozil announced his desire to complete his existing deal, which expires in two years’ time, but Jesus has different plans for the 33-year-old.

Turkish Süper Lig Ozil told to ‘focus’ on football by Fenerbahce president 12/11/2021 AT 09:43

"He had his time, his space," said Jesus at his unveiling.

"He has a beautiful history in Turkey, nobody can take it away from him. He is a well-known player around the world. But I will follow exactly what was the end of the Ozil era.

"The most important thing here is not the coach Jorge Jesus, the most important thing here is not the player Ozil, the most important thing here is not any player. The most important thing here is Fenerbahce and it is from there that I build my ideas and the players who come to work with me."

The announcement will cause confusion for the club’s fanbase, who had been looking forward to the former Germany international returning to the pitch.

"Recently, I have had to make a statement regarding the allegations made about my career," tweeted Ozil earlier this week.

"I had completed my career goal by signing a 3.5-year contract with Fenerbahce, my childhood love, without even getting paid for the first 6 months.

"I repeat with emphasis; I will not end my career in a team other than Fenerbahce. For the duration of my contract, my only goal is to sweat our Cubuklu jersey. This decision is very clear and final.

"As per the requirements of professional life, if our management takes a decision about me, I will only respect this attitude. I will work hard and always keep myself ready. As I always say, the main thing is Fenerbahce. With my love and respect to the great Fenerbahce fans."

Turkish Süper Lig Ozil targeting Champions League with Fenerbahce 27/01/2021 AT 16:03