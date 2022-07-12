Mesut Ozil has seen his contract terminated at Fenerbahce by mutual agreement with the German now on the hunt for a new club ahead of next season, according to reports.

The German joined the Turkish side in January 2021 after securing a move from Arsenal. However, things quickly turned sour and the midfielder has spent the last few months frozen out of first-team action.

After an alleged verbal altercation with previous manager, Ismail Kartal, the 33-year-old might have been hoping that the arrival of new manager Jorge Jesus would lead to an upturn in his fortunes - the opposite has been true.

Ozil was adamant that he would not quit the club amid rumours of internal disagreements. However, some reports have suggested that his contract has been torn up and the player is now on the lookout for a fresh start.

During his time in Istanbul, Ozil netted nine goals in 26 appearances before falling out of favour. Upon his arrival, he was clear about his love and admiration for the club and wanted to make a success of his time there.

"I am a Fenerbahce fan," Ozil said. That is why I am very happy to be coming to Turkey with Fenerbahce. I'm very excited. God gave me the chance to wear this jersey as a Fenerbahce fan. God willing, I will carry it with honour and do everything I can for the team."

New manager Jesus was appointed in June and the Portuguese coach praised Ozil's legacy as a footballer, but stated his position on the saga and his intentions to let the player move onto pastures new.

"He had his time, his space," said Jesus. "He has a beautiful history in Turkey, nobody can take it away from him. He is a well-known player around the world, but I will follow exactly what was the end of the Ozil era."

According to the Mirror, Ozil is in talks with Istanbul Besaksehir, a possible move which would allow him to remain in Turkey.

