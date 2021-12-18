Christian Eriksen will continue to play football after his departure from Inter Milan, with his agent revealing contact from two clubs.

Erisken collapsed earlier this year with a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, and despite his heart stopping has since recovered.

The 29-year-old Danish international wants to continue his playing career, but Inter Milan were not able to retain him due to rules in Italian football not allowing athletes to play if they have pacemakers. His contract has been terminated by mutual consent, leaving him free to register with a new club in the January transfer window.

Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots has confirmed to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport that he intends to find a new side.

“I can confirm that Christian will continue to play football. Two clubs called me a few weeks ago,” he revealed.

Ajax has been linked with a return to Ajax, his former club in the Netherlands, but transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has claimed they are not interested. He is currently training with another former club, OB, in Denmark.

