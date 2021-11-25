Rennes drew 3-3 with Vitesse in Group G of the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.

The win leaves the French side top with 11 points after five games, four clear of Spurs, who lost away at Mura.

Ad

In Group H, Kairat lost at home 3-2 to FC Basel, and Qarabag drew 2-2 at home to Omonoia Nicosia. Basel and Qarabag both qualify from their group with 11 points, eight points clear of Omonoia.

UEFA Europa Conference League 'We are in trouble' - Conte calls for hard work after 'ugly' Spurs defeat 16 HOURS AGO

Finnish team HJK Helsinki defeated Alashkert 1-0 and Maccabi Tel Alviv lost 1-0 at home to LASK in Group A. LASK are top with 13 points, Maccabi second on 10, HJK in third on six, and Alashkert are out of the running with no points.

Group B saw Flora beat Partizan Belgrade 1-0, while Anorthosis Famagusta beat KAA Gent by the same scoreline. The Belgians are top on 10 points, three ahead of Partizan. Flora are third with five points, tied with Anorthosis.

Group C surprise packages Bodo/Glimt - top with 11 points - defeated CSKASofia (bottom with a point) 2-0, and Jose Mourinho enjoyed some respite as his Roma side beat third-placed Zorya Luhansk 4-0.

FK Jablonec secured a 1-1 draw at home to AZ Alkmaar, and Randers defeated CFR Cluj 2-1 in Group D. The Dutch team are top on 11 points, Randers are second on seven, Jablonec have six and Cluj are bottom with one.

Danish side FC Copenhagen won 4-0 away at Lincoln Red Imps in Group F, while Slovan Bratislava played out a 0-0 stalemate with Greek side PAOK Salonika. Copenhagen are on 12 points and assured of going through, while Bratislava and PAOK have eight points each.

Feyenoord are also through, topping Group E on 11 points. Slavia Praha are second on seven points after the teams drew 1-1.

Maccabi Haifa are bottom on four points and lost 1-0 to Union Berlin, who have six points to their name.

In the Europa League, Galatasaray remain top of Group E with 11 points with a 4-2 win over Marseille, third on four points. Lazio won 3-0 against Lokomotiv, bottom on two points with the Italians second with eight.

In Group F, Red Star Belgrade grabbed a 1-0 win over Ludogorets Razgrad, with Danes FC Midtjylland defeating Sporting Braga 3-2. Braga are second with nine, Red Star top with 10, Midtjylland third on eight and Ludogorets bottom with one.

Group G is topped by Bayer Leverkusen on 13, Real Betis are in behind on 10, and Celtic third on sixth. Ferencvaros lost to the Spaniards 2-0 in Spain to stay bottom on zero, while the Scots fell 3-2 in Germany.

Premier League side West Ham won 2-0 against Rapid Vienna, and Dinamo Zagreb drew 1-1 at Genk. David Moyes' side are top with 13, Dinamo second on seven points. The Belgians are third on five, and Rapid are bottom with three.

Group A saw Lyon defeat Brondby 3-1 away, while Rangers took a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague, with new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst in charge. Lyon have a 100% record, with Rangers second on seven points. Sparta have four, and Brondby cannot qualify, with two points to their name.

Monaco defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 in the principality, and Dutch team PSV Eindhoven beat SK Sturm Graz 2-0. Group B is topped by Monaco on 11, PSV have eight, two more than Sociedad and seven more than Sturm.

Premier League side Leicester City continued their good form with a 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw in Group C.

Group D saw Eintracht Frankfurt draw 2-2 at home to Royal Antwerp, and Olympiakos defeated Fenerbahce 1-0. Leicester are top of a tight group with eight points, while Spartak have seven, as do Napoli. Legia are bottom with six.

UEFA Europa Conference League Ten-man Spurs suffer last-minute heartache as Conte's side beaten by Mura 21 HOURS AGO