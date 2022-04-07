Leicester City played out a 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final, as the tie remains all to play for.

The Foxes were almost 1-0 down within the first five minutes, as Mario Gotze made a run in behind four players to latch onto a Joey Veerman through ball in the area, but Kasper Schmeichel stood firm to deny the German.

Ad

Despite PSV almost striking first, Leicester’s best chance of the game fell to Kelechi Iheanacho on 19 minutes.

Barclays FA WSL Chelsea swat Reading aside to retake top spot after Arsenal win 03/04/2022 AT 15:04

The Nigerian forward was one-on-one with Yvon Mvogo in the PSV goal, but his chipped finish went narrowly wide of the far post.

Harvey Barnes then struck the far post for Leicester just before half-time after a neat bit of interplay with Iheanacho in the box.

The key talking point in the second period was a penalty claim by PSV that was not given, as Cody Gakpo was tripped in the box by Ricardo Pereira. Referee Ivan Kruzliak opted against awarding the spot-kick, to the visitors' dismay.

Neither side could find a late winner, and the tie will now be decided next Thursday at the Philips Stadion for a place in the semi-finals.

TALKING POINT - Leicester will rue not taking their key chances

Although Leicester only managed to have two shots on target over the course of 90 minutes, they will be kicking themselves that they did not take their two big chances of the night.

Kelechi Iheanacho's miss one-on-one with Yvon Mvogo was such a key moment in the game, and Harvey Barnes will feel hard done by, with his effort just before half-time striking the post when the move deserved a goal to show for it.

However, the tie is still finely poised, with it now going to be decided next Thursday in Eindhoven. It should buoy Leicester that PSV have only managed one win in European competition this season on home soil.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action against PSV Eindhoven in the Europa Conference League. Credit: Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

The Leicester City home-grown breakthrough talent had another good game in central midfield for his side, and proved to be a crucial part of many of the Foxes' attacks.

The 23-year-old often spearheaded Leicester's high press, and won the ball back in midfield on numerous occasions to instigate key chances for his side, including for Iheanacho's big chance in the first-half, which the striker could not capitalise on.

In total, he make three key passes, and had a high pass success rate of 83%. A great performance from a player who is really performing well for his club this term.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester City: Schmeichel 6, Evans 7, Pereira 6, Castagne 7, Fofana 7, Maddison 6, Dewsbury-Hall 7*, Tielemans 6, Barnes 6, Iheanacho 6, Albrighton 6. Subs: Justin 6, Lookman 6, Daka 6.

PSV Eindhoven: Mvogo 6, Ramalho 7, Mauro Jr 6, Boscagli 6, Max 6, Sangare 6, Veerman 7, Gotze 6, Gakpo 6, Zahavi 5, Madueke 7. Subs: Doan 6, Bruma 6, van Ginkel 6, Teze 6.

KEY MOMENTS

2' - BIG SAVE! - Almost an opening goal for PSV Eindhoven! A ball is clipped forward from midfield by Veerman for Gotze in the box, and he times his run perfectly to stay onside and slip between four Leicester players, who were ball-watching, but the attacker's chipped finish is saved by Schmeichel!

19’ - WHAT A MISS! - Iheanacho makes a meal of a huge chance 1 v 1 with the PSV goalkeeper! Veerman is caught in possession and his pass bounces off Maddison into the path of Iheanacho, who is in on goal. He tries to chip the ball over an on-rushing Mvogo, but the effort sails agonisingly wide of the far post!

43’ - OFF THE POST! - What a move by Leicester, and once again, it is Dewsbury-Hall that makes it, with a driving run. He is in space down the left, but PSV get men behind quickly, and he has to check back. He plays in Iheanacho, who tees up Barnes ahead of him with a neat give-and-go. He then hits a fizzing shot against the frame of the goal as it smacks against the far post!

52' - NO PENALTY! - Leicester get away with one! Gakpo gets taken out in the box by Pereira, who slips but catches the PSV man. Referee Ivan Kruzliak opts not to give it even though it looked nailed on, and with no VAR in the Conference League, his decision remains final!

KEY STATS

For the first time since November 2020 (against PAOK in the UEFA Europa League), PSV failed to attempt a single shot in the second half of a match in all competitions.

Leicester are now unbeaten in seven games at the King Power Stadium in all competitions (W4, D3).

Premier League "We are not happy" - Rangnick bemoans attacking options after draw with Leicester 02/04/2022 AT 19:22