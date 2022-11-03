West Ham have made it six wins from six at the Europa Conference League group stage, beating FCSB 3-0 at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest.

Having already comfortably topped the group David Moyes rotated heavily for this match, making 10 changes from the side which lost 1-0 to Manchester United on Sunday with Flynn Downes the only continuity candidate. FCSB had only pride to play for, having drawn two and lost three of their previous five group fixtures.

While they weren’t at their most fluent early on – little wonder, given their unfamiliar line-up – West Ham got a handle on possession and limited FCSB to a smattering of half-chances. The visitors’ first big opportunity came around the 20-minute mark when Oliver Scarles got away down the left and picked out fellow debutant Divin Mubama with a cross, only for FCSB goalkeeper Stefan Tarnovanu to make an excellent save at close range before keeping out Pablo Fornals on the follow-up.

Not long afterwards Downes, in the middle of an all-action performance, latched onto a lovely ball from Fornals and looked certain to score, but Tarnovanu saved once again. West Ham didn’t have to wait much longer for their opener, however.

With 40 minutes gone, Ben Johnson played a long, raking pass out from the back which fell nicely for Fornals. He let it bounce before thumping a volley into the back of the net.

West Ham would have been 2-0 up at the break were it not for a goalline clearance from Alexandru Pantea, who denied Nayef Aguerd a headed goal at a corner in only his second competitive outing for the club. Nonetheless, they extended their lead early in the second half when Mubama headed Vladimir Coufal’s ball back across Tarnovanu – helped by a deflection from Joyskim Dawa, who was credited with an own goal – and into the far corner.

Fornals made the points safe with 65 minutes on the clock, latching onto a spilled cross and swiftly punishing Tarnovanu for his error. Moyes had the luxury of bringing on five more youngsters in Harrison Ashby, Kamarai Swyer, Keenan Forson, Freddie Potts and Kaelan Casey, who all looked bright and eager even as the game meandered to its inevitable conclusion.

TALKING POINT

Debutants impress for Hammers. The decision to mark Mubama’s header down as an own goal for Dawa felt a little miserly from UEFA. He deserved to have his name on the scoresheet after a lively performance up front and, while he can certainly hone his finishing, there was little doubting his talent.

Scarles also shone at left wing-back, supplying a steady stream of dangerous crosses in a performance only slightly marred by a needless caution for kicking the ball away. Even Moyes’ young substitutes had their moments, with Ashby picking out Scarles with a nice ball to the far post only for the 16-year-old to fire narrowly wide.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Pablo Fornals (West Ham). While Downes deserves a special mention for an energetic showing – at one stage making three inch-perfect tackles in quick succession – it’s hard to overlook Fornals.

His first goal, in particular, showed fantastic technique, while he was authoritative on the ball throughout and did a good job of guiding the less experienced players around him through the match.

PLAYER RATINGS

FCSB: Tarnovanu 6, Radunovic 5, Bouhenna 5, Dawa 3, Pantea 5, Edjouma 4, Dulca 4, Oaida 3, Popescu 4, Compagno 3, Cordea 3

Subs: Radaslavescu 4, Stoica 3, Olaru 4, Rusu 4, Coman 3

West Ham: Areola 6, Johnson 7, Aguerd 7, Ogbonna 6, Coufal 7, Coventry 6, Lanzini 6, Scarles 7, Downes 8, Mubama 7, Fornals 8

Subs: Ashby 7, Potts 6, Forson 6, Casey 6, Swyer 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

21’ DOUBLE SAVE! What a chance for West Ham. Scarles gets down the left and curls in a lovely cross. Mubama gets on the end of it but Tarnovanu does brilliantly to save at point-blank range, before he also keeps out Fornals on the rebound.

34’ SO CLOSE! Fornals lofts a lovely cross into the box and Downes gets on the end of it, but Tarnovanu makes another excellent save.

40’ GOAL! West Ham are deservedly ahead via Fornals. Johnson plays a quarterback-style pass out from defence which falls nicely for the Spaniard, who lets it bounce before volleying into the back of the net.

44’ OFF THE LINE! West Ham win another corner and Fornals steps up again. Aguerd’s header is deflected and looks to be trickling over, only for Pantea to make a goalline clearance.

56’ OWN GOAL! Mubama puts it in the back of the net. Coufal lofts in a cross from the right which the 18-year-old heads back across Tarnovanu and into the far corner, though it looks like Dawa may have gotten the final touch.

65’ GOAL! It’s all over in Bucharest. Fornals has his second goal of the match, latching onto a spilled cross before thrashing past Tarnovanu.

KEY STATS

West Ham have become the first side to win all six matches at the Europa Conference League group stage.

By the end of the match, the West Ham team out on the field had an average age of 23.

