Nuno Espirito Santo insists he is aware of the brand of football expected at Tottenham amid growing criticism, and says he retains the backing of his players.

Spurs made a bright start to the season as they won their first matches in a row, but their form has spiralled with defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal.

They also rank last in the Premier League for shots and chances created this season, leaving Nuno under pressure to improve results and playing style.

Premier League Kane goes AWOL, Nuno flounders as Arsenal pass banter baton to Spurs - The Warm-Up 27/09/2021 AT 07:37

Asked if he was aware of what ‘the Tottenham way’ entailed ahead of the Europa Conference League clash with Slovenian side NS Mura on Thursday, head coach Nuno said: "I've been told, and everybody knows.

"It's football, everybody wants to play good. Everybody wants to play offensively, everybody wants to score. This is what we chase.

"Sometimes it's not possible but we are aware that this is what we want to do but it takes a building process to achieve it and we are trying.

"The criticism is normal. Everybody knows how this industry works. When you don't play good, when you don't perform and results don't go your way, criticism is something you have to deal with. We understand it and it's up to us to react and change it."

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST) recently requested a meeting with the board to discuss its "short and long-term strategic vision".

But while Nuno already appears to be under pressure, having been appointed by Spurs after a lengthy summer search, he has urged patience.

"I'm not worried about the judgement. What I'm worried about is how we can play better," he said.

“We need to improve” Tottenham boss on recent “problems” at Spurs

"The judgement, the criticism and the opinion is all part of the game and we have to deal with that. That doesn't interfere with the way we work. It can only distract us. My focus is on how we can improve.

"In terms of the fans, now is not the moment to ask them. Of course, we need them, we need their support because the players and the team need the support of the fans, but it's not a moment to ask them.

"It's a moment to deliver. We have to give them a team that is solid and playing good and then things will go back to normal."

Asked about the form of Harry Kane, who has failed to score in the Premier League this season after trying to leave in the summer, Nuno added: "What happened is in the past. What I'm worried about is with the team.

"We want the best of all our players. We want the best of Harry, we want the best of all of them and only with the best of all of us we can go through this situation."

Premier League Neville questions Tottenham pair Kane and Son 26/09/2021 AT 21:49