Jose Mourinho's Roma side were battered 6-1 at Norway's Bodo-Glimt.

Europa League

Rangers beat Brondby 2-0 while the other game in Group A was a thriller as Lyon secured a 4-3 in the Czech Republic against Sparta Prague.

UEFA Europa Conference League Wittek volley downs lacklustre Spurs as Vitesse get big win 6 HOURS AGO

Group B meanwhile had a 2-1 win for Monaco in the Netherlands against PSV Einhdoven, and Spanish side Real Sociedad defeated Sturm Graz 1-0.

Group C's Napoli were dominant 3-0 winners over Polish side Legia Warsaw.

Royal Antwerp secured a 2-2 draw in Turkey against Fenerbache in Group D. Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Olympiacos 3001.

In Group E, Lazio drew 0-0 at home against Marseille in Rome while Lokomotiv Moscow fell 1-0 at home to Turkish side Galatasaray.

Group F saw Danish moneyball experts FC Midtjylland drew 1-1 at home with Red Star Belgrade, while Portuguese side Sporting Braga secured a 1-0 win at Ludogorets Razgrad.

In Group G, Real Betis drew 1-1 at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

Group H was an all Eastern European affair as Rapid Vienna defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-1, and London's West Ham beat Genk 3-0.

Europa Conference League

In the Europa Conference League Group A Israeli side Maccabi Tel-Aviv grabbed a huge 5-0 win in Finland against HJK Helsinki, while Polish side LASK won 3-0 at Alashkert.

In Group B, Anorthosis Famagusta claimed a 2-2 draw at home to Flora. Partizan Belgrade lost at home to Gent 1-0.

Group C saw the day’s biggest win as Jose Mourinho’s new side Roma collapsed 6-1 at Bodo-Glimt, and CSKA Sofia fellw 0-1 at home to Zorya Luhansk.

Netherlands contenders AZ Alkmaar held onto a 1-0 lead in Romania againts Cluj, and FK Jablonec hosted Randers FC in a 2-2 draw.

Group E had Dutch side Feyenoord defeating FC Union Berlin and running out 3-1 winners, while Maccabi Haifa took a 1-0 lead over Slavia Prague.

Danish side FC Copenhagen lost 2-1 at home to Greek rivals PAOK Salonika in Group F, and Slovan Bratislava ran out 2-0 winners over Lincoln Red Imps.

Group G’s Tottenham Hotspur fell to Vitesse 1-0, and Rennes won away at NS Mura 2-1.

Group H saw two minnows face off as FK Qarabag beat Kairag 2-1, and Switzerland's FC Basel beat Omonia Nicosia 3-1.

UEFA Europa Conference League 'We made it harder than we needed to' - Kane admits he was expecting night off before hat-trick 01/10/2021 AT 08:02