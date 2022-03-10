Marc Albrighton's superb strike and a late cracker from Kelechi Iheanacho gave Leicester City a 2-0 Europa Conference League win against Stade Rennais at the King Power Stadium on Thursday evening.

Rennes started the brighter and went close early on through top scorer Gaetan Laborde.

Ad

But Leicester's quality showed and they took the lead in fine fashion on the half hour when Albrighton fired in from 18 yards.

Premier League Barnes ensures Marsch loses first game in charge of Leeds 05/03/2022 AT 11:44

Rennes felt they should have had a penalty early in the second half when Nayef Aguerd's shot appeared to hit the hand of defender Caglar Soyuncu, but the referee waived away the appeals.

Martin Terrier went close to equalising for the visitors but Kasper Schmeichel blocked the Frenchman's effort.

Leicester pressed for a second and were rewarded in injury time as Iheanacho curled home from the edge of the box to give them a two-goal advantage ahead of the second leg at Roazhon Park next week.

TALKING POINT - Job half done for Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will be pleased with his side's performance and victory against Rennes but he will know too well that the Breton outfit are a different proposition in front of their own fans at the atmospheric Roazhon Park. Rennes have won 10 of their 14 home league games scoring 33 goals - more than any other team in Ligue 1. Leicester will have to be at their best to keep Rennes at bay but how key will that late Iheanancho goal be?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Harvey Barnes

The Leicester City academy graduate was a constant menace down the left flank against Rennes skipper Hamari Traore and was the architect for Leicester's opening goal. A menacing performance from the 24-year-old winger who is arguably in his best form of the season at present.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel 6, Justin 6, Amartey 6, Soyuncu 6, Thomas 6, Tielemans 7, Ndidi 7, Dewsbury-Hall 7, Albrighton 7, Barnes 8, Daka 6. Subs: Maddison n/a, Iheanacho 6,Choudhury 6, Lookman n/a.

RENNES: Gomis 6, Traore 6, Omari 6, Aguerd 6, Truffert 7, Doku 6, Martin 7, Santamaria 6, Bourigeaud 6, Terrier 6, Laborde 6. Subs: Meling n/a, Majer 6, Tait 6, Guirassy n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

30' GOAL! LEICESTER 1-0 RENNES (Marc Albrighton): Barnes leaves Traore for dead down the left and cuts the ball back for Albrighton to hit a sweet effort from 18 yards out into the top corner. A wonderful goal.

-ALBRIGHTON'S ROCKET Leicester break the deadlock

52' CHANCE FOR RENNES A ball in from the left falls to Aguerd but his effort is saved by Schmeichel. Rennes are claiming a handball in the melee but the referee waves away the protests.

72' SCHMEICHEL SAVES! Neat play down the left from the French side sees Terrier fire at goal but Schmeichel is equal to it, blocking with his legs. Let off for The Foxes.

90+3 GOAL! LEICESTER 2-0 RENNES (Iheanacho): Leicester get their two-goal cushion. Iheanacho side-foots his effort into the corner from the edge of the box. Huge goal for Leicester and for the tie.

KEY STAT - 1

Leicester City's 2-0 win at home to Rennes gives them their first clean sheet in Europe this season. Progress.

Premier League Leicester land late double to down stubborn Burnley 01/03/2022 AT 21:54