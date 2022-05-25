UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Air Albania Stadium / 25.05.2022
Roma v Feyenoord live updates - latest Europa Conference League final score as Jose Mourinho goes for glory
85'
GREAT SAVE!
Roma have a chance to kill the game, Pellegrini getting in behind and smashing a shot at goal only for Bijlow to parry it away.
84'
PATRICIO BOOKED FOR TIMEWASTING
For all of Feyenoord's endeavour, this game has got all the hallmarks of a Mourinho masterclass.
81'
GREAT CHANCE!
Dessers gets in behind on the right and cuts inside with the Roma defence horribly stretched. He delays his shot, however, giving Smalling time to scramble across and get a block in.
79'
FEYENOORD PUSHING HARD FOR AN EQUALISER
Roma are struggling to get out of their final third at the moment. It's all Feyenoord.
74'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR FEYENOORD
... Nelson and Trauner making way for Bryan Linssen and Marcus Pedersen.
71'
GOOD SAVE!
Roma win a corner and the ball runs through to Veretout, who thrashes a shot on target. Bijlow does well to push it away.
66'
MOURINHO RINGS THE CHANGES
... bringing off Zaniolo and Zalewski for Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola in an attempt to re-establish some semblance of control.
61'
NELSON GOES CLOSE
Karsdorp gives the ball away to Malacia on the edge of the area. He lashes a cross to Nelson, whose shot is deflected narrowly wide.
60'
FIRST CHANGE FOR FEYENOORD
Arne Slot makes his first change of the game, swapping Til for Jens Toornstra.
59'
SO CLOSE!
Smalling slips and Dessers go through one-on-one, but Ibanez gets back to make a fantastic tackle and deny the Feyenoord man an equaliser.
57'
CRUCIAL BLOCK!
Roma are under serious pressure now. Kokcu works an opening in the box, but Smalling throws himself in the way of the shot.
52'
RED CARD SHOUT!
Abraham gets in behind and Marcos Senesi subtly impedes him, pulling him back by the arm. The Roma forward doesn't go down but appeals furiously as Bijlow sweeps up. Referee Istvan Kovacs doesn't spot it and VAR declines to intervene. Senesi can count himself lucky there, really.
49'
INCREDIBLE SAVE!
Feyenoord come forward again and Fredrik Aursnes backheels the ball to Malacia on the edge of the box. He leathers a shot at goal, which Patricio pushes onto the post.
48'
ALMOST AN OWN GOAL!
Under pressure from Trauner at a corner, Mancini turns the ball onto the near post. Patricio then gets down low to deny Til from the edge of the area. It's much better from Feyenoord.
47'
GOOD DEFENDING
Feyenoord make inroads down the right flank through Guus Til but Zalewski and Roger Ibanez combine to kill the danger.
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
We're back underway at the Arena Kombetare.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME - ROMA 1-0 FEYENOORD
Feyenoord win a corner and Kokcu whips in a good delivery, but nobody gets on the end of it. Patricio mops up and, with that, the first half comes to a close.
It was very much an Intriguing Tactical Battle™ up until the 32nd minute, when Zaniolo breathed some life into the game with a well-taken opener. Feyenoord upped the tempo after that but, nonetheless, they go in a goal behind at the break.
44'
GOOD BLOCK
The ball breaks for Nelson on the edge of the area and he snatches at a shot, but Mancini throws his body in the way. Malacia follows up with a first-time cross into the box with the outside of his boot, but Patricio rushes off his line and punches it clear before Dessers can get his head on it.
42'
DANGEROUS CORNER
Zaniolo gets in behind Tyrell Malacia on the right and wins a corner for Roma. The delivery pinballs about in the box, but eventually Feyenoord get it clear.
40'
GOOD HIT!
Orkun Kokcu loses patience with his teammates' ponderous build-up play and unleashes a shot from 30 yards which swerves in the air and almost wrongfoots Patricio. The Roma goalkeeper does well to recover, patting the ball down and holding on at the second attempt.