Feyenoord v Olympique Marseille live updates - latest Europa Conference League semi-final score as Feyenoord host Marseille with both looking to secure a ticket to the final

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
De Kuip / 28.04.2022
CYRIEL DESSERS AT THE DOUBLE TO GIVE FEYENOORD ADVANTAGE OVER MARSEILLE AHEAD OF SECOND LEG
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME
Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille.
What a fantastic match! Lots to play for next week!
Match report is next!
90+3'
YELLOW CARD
Hendrix gets booked for a challenge.
Just before Jahanbakhsh goes through on goal, but takes a terrible shot straight at the keeper. What an oppourtunity to seal it!
Final moments!
Yellow card
Jorrit Hendrix
Feyenoord
90'
ANOTHER BIG SAVE
Payet denied again by Marciano, who tips the long shot just over.
89'
SUB
Feyenoord look to close this one out as Pedersen comes on for an Til, who is struggling with his hamstring.
Off
Guus Til
Feyenoord
On
Marcus Pedersen
Feyenoord
85'
SUBS
Off
Bamba Dieng
Olympique de Marseille
On
Arkadiusz Milik
Olympique de Marseille
85'
SUBS
Sampaoli looking to try anything to try and get a result to take back to France.
Off
Valentin Rongier
Olympique de Marseille
On
Pol Lirola
Olympique de Marseille
84'
YELLOW CARD
Marsielle getting reckless now.
Yellow card
Amine Harit
Olympique de Marseille
82'
SUBS
Off
Cyriel Dessers
Feyenoord
On
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Feyenoord
82'
SUBS
Hendrix comes on for Kokcu and Jahanbakhsh comes on for brace hero, Dessers.
Off
Orkun Kökçü
Feyenoord
On
Ramon Hendriks
Feyenoord
79'
YELLOW CARD
Geertruida loses the ball, and rushes recklessly into a challenge, which gets him booked. Huge booking as now both full-backs for Feyenoord have been given yellows.
Yellow card
Lutsharel Geertruida
Feyenoord
77'
ALMOST A HAT-TRICK
Dessers nearly gets a shot in, but it's saved. His follow up shot is wide. He's had 6 of his side's 9 efforts tonight.
76'
GREAT CROSS IN
Marseille with a super ball into the box, but Bamba Dieng awkwardly tries to shoot instead of head it in.
74'
THE HOSTS ARE DEFENDING DEEP NOW
They've had enough of the fun for now, and are chosing to defend in deep blocks.
72'
MARSEILLE FREE-KICK
On the side, outside the box, and Payet goes for the whip into goal, but it's ounched away by Marciano.
69'
SUB
Harit comes on for Caleta-Car, whose had a nightmare of a half.
Off
Duje Caleta-Car
Olympique de Marseille
On
Amine Harit
Olympique de Marseille
68'
HUGE CHALLENGE
Bamba Dieng is through in on goal, but Malacia, who is already on a yellow just made a goal-saving challenge in the box.
66'
MARSEILLE NEED TO SMARTEN UP
Caleta-Car makes another mistake, passing it straight to Linssen, whose shot is just wide.
Huge let off for the visitors!
65'
SUB
Weird sub as Nelson has been playing quite well, but he comes off for Bryan Linssen.
Off
Reiss Nelson
Feyenoord
On
Bryan Linssen
Feyenoord
63'
THE WINNER?
Here's that mistake in case you missed it.
I'm still in disbeleif that it happened.
Will it be the winner tonight?