UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
King Power Stadium / 28.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Leicester and Roma can't be separated in Europa Conference League semi-final first leg - as it happened
- All
- Highlights
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - LEICESTER 1-1 ROMA
This tie remains finely poised as the first leg ends in a 1-1 draw. Leicester, on reflection, will be slightly disappointed they were unable to win the game, but having trailed for so long Brendan Rodgers will be satisfied.
It's all to play for next Thursday at the Stadio Olimpico!
90'+4
LEICESTER'S EQUALISER AN OWN GOAL
Leicester's equaliser has been ruled as a Mancini own goal, which feels very cruel on Lookman.
90'+2
ROMA NEARLY THERE
Roma are clearly intent on running down the clock. Mourinho, seemingly, is most pleased with a draw tonight.
90'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON
Plenty of time to find a winner?
88'
STOPPAGE
Smalling is floored and has a nose bleed following a collision. Mourinho is furious on the touchline, he wanted a card.
85'
ROMA SUB
Afena-Gyan comes on for Pellegrini.
Off
Lorenzo Pellegrini
AS Roma
On
Felix Afena-Gyan
AS Roma
85'
ROMA SUB
Vina replaces Zelewski.
Off
Nicola Zalewski
AS Roma
On
Matías Viña
AS Roma
83'
LEICESTER SUB
Perez comes on for Lookman, can he make the difference? There are seven minutes remaining.
Off
Ademola Lookman
Leicester City
On
Ayoze Pérez
Leicester City
81'
GOOD SAVE!
Another reminder of Roma's threat on the break as Abraham plays in Oliveira who forces a good save from Schmeichel!
79'
THIS IS AWKWARD FOR RUI PATRICIO!
Tielemans wins the ball for Leicester in a dangerous area, Iheanacho takes control as he gets his shot away from 25 yards. The ball takes an awkward bounce in front of Rui Patricio and the Roma goalkeeper does well to push it behind!
78'
OVER
Roma remain dangerous on the counter-attack and that's something Leicester will have to be wary of, as Veretout blazes over from distance.
75'
LEICESTER PRESSURE
A draw wouldn't be a disaster for Leicester but they're pushing for a winner and currently have Roma pinned back inside their own half. 15 minutes remaining and this game remains on a knife edge.
72'
CLOSE!
Lookman sparks another Leicester attack before feeding Maddison on the inside. His shot is deflected to the back post but Iheanacho can't keep his header down.
69'
ROMA SUB
Mourinho responds to the set-back by replacing Zaniolo with Oliveria.
Off
Nicolò Zaniolo
AS Roma
On
Sérgio Oliveira
AS Roma
67'
Own goal
Gianluca Mancini
AS Roma
GOAL! LEICESTER 1-1 ROMA (ADEMOLA LOOKMAN)
An instant impact from Barnes!
Embarking on a menacing run down the left flank, he gets a lucky ricochet as he makes his way to the by-line, picking out Lookman who holds off his marker and finishes with aplomb!
65'
POOR PASS
The space opens up for Zaniolo in the centre of the pitch as he drives Roma forward. However, his attempted through ball is poor and Leicester cut out the threat.
63'
YELLOW CARD
Zaniolo has his name taken for a late challenge on Justin.
Yellow card
Nicolò Zaniolo
AS Roma