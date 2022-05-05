UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Orange Vélodrome / 05.05.2022
Marseille v Feyenoord result: Feyenoord stand firm to secure draw at Marseille and spot in final
Here is your on the whistle match report. Thanks for joining us this evening.
Feyenoord stand firm to secure draw at Marseille and spot in final
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL-TIME! MARSEILLE 0-0 FEYENOORD (2-3 AGG.)
The Dutch side have done it! It is their first European final in over 20 years! A fantastic defensive display.
Marseille will be gutted, but the home side did not take the few chances they had. With seconds to play, Matteo Guendouzi's shot was blocked and went out for a corner, but the referee blew his whistle before any set-piece could be taken.
90+4'
ANOTHER FEYENOORD CHANCE!
Dessers switches the ball for Kokce, who catches Mandanda off his line and goes for the chip from 40-yards out, but it is narrowly over!
90+2'
ANOTHER BRILLIANT CHALLENGE
Dessers is in on goal once again as Marseille are stretched, but Kamara makes a vital challenge just as the forward was about to pull the trigger!
90+1'
GREAT SAVE!
Jahanbakhsh has a low strike towards the far corner, but Mananda tips the effort away!
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES!
Can Marseille nick a goal here?
87'
GREAT BLOCK!
That prevented a certain Feyenoord goal to close out the tie!
Jahanbahksh, who has just entered the fray, plays in a brilliant through ball for Dessers in behind, and the striker is in on goal.
However, a perfect sliding challenge from Peres is just enough to nick the ball off the forward in the nick of time!
86'
FEYENOORD CHANGE
The visitors try to run down the clock as Nelson is replaced by Jahanbakhsh.
82'
YELLOW CARD
Under is booked as Nelson takes him down mid-run, but the Turkish international was already going down.
The referee books him for his remonstrations.
80'
FEYENOORD CHANGE!
Hendrix replaces Til for the visitors.
Off
Guus Til
Feyenoord
On
Jorrit Hendrix
Feyenoord
79'
MARSEILLE CHANGE
Harit is replaced by Cengiz Under.
Off
Amine Harit
Olympique de Marseille
On
Cengiz Ünder
Olympique de Marseille
77'
GUENDOUZI IS LUCKY!
The midfielder is lucky to still be on the pitch after kicking out at Malacia off the ball, which leads to handbags between both sets of players.
However, the referee gives both players the benefit of a doubt and goes not book either.
76'
BLOCK!
Harit's corner from the right is met by Lirola in the box, who tries to hit a low effort into the net, but it is blocked brilliantly by Aursnes!
74'
YELLOW CARD
Tyrell Malacia is shown a caution for Feyenoord.
73'
FEYENOORD CHANGE
Sinisterra is replaced by Linssen.
71'
IT JUST NEEDED A TOUCH!
Kokcu delivers the subsequent free-kick from outside the area into the box, and any touch from Dessers at the near post would've resulted in a certain goal, but the striker just cannot get his head to it!
70'
YELLOW CARD
Kamara is shown a yellow card after body-checking Dessers.
68'
SQUARING UP!
Gerson and Geertruida square up with their heads after a challenge as the Feyenoord man caught his instep.
The referee sorts out the situation but opts not to show any cards.
66'
CHANCE!
A big chance for Feyenoord! Nelson gets the ball in the box, before teeing up Trauner for the first-time shot, but the centre-back's effort flashes just wide of the post!
He was leaning back there slightly, and that was his undoing.